TEL AVIV (dpa-AFX) – Less than two weeks after the start of a record-breaking vaccination campaign, Israel has already vaccinated a million of its citizens against the corona virus. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Juli Edelstein paid tribute to the millionth vaccinee on Friday in the Arab village of Umm el Fahm in the north of the country. Israel has already vaccinated more than ten percent of its population – the country has almost 9.3 million inhabitants. Netanyahu said his goal was to reach 5.5 million vaccinated people to stop the pandemic in the country.

According to the Ministry of Health, around 153,400 people were vaccinated in Israel on Thursday alone. More than 40 percent of people over 60 in the country have already received the first dose of the BioNTech Pfizer (Pfizer) vaccine.

According to information from Oxford researchers, Israel is vaccinating faster than any other country in the world. A graph on the Our World in Data website compares different states according to the number of doses administered per 100 inhabitants. There, Israel was clearly ahead on Friday with 11.55 cans per 100 inhabitants – although not in absolute numbers, where China and the USA lead.

At the same time, the number of new corona infections in the country has skyrocketed despite a third partial lockdown. According to the Ministry of Health, the number of new corona cases within 24 hours was 5809 on Friday. The previous day it was a little more at 5831 – the highest level since October. The Ministry of Health is therefore calling for the corona restrictions to be tightened from Sunday.

For comparison: According to information on Friday, the German health authorities reported 22,924 new corona infections within 24 hours. Germany has about nine times as many inhabitants as Israel./le/DP/zb