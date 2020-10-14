MUNICH (dpa-AFX) – Companies around the globe will have to pay considerably more for their insurance this year, despite the tense situation. The main reason: Many insurers have made losses in business with industrial and commercial customers in recent years. “No money has been made in industrial insurance for years,” says Thomas Olaynig, managing director of the global industrial insurance broker Marsh in Germany. “The insurers are increasing their prices and drastically reducing their capacities.”

For the second quarter, Marsh puts the average price increase in Europe at 15 percent. The damage has increased considerably in recent years. “The actual damage to property now accounts for a much smaller proportion than the damage caused by business interruption,” says Hans-Jörg Mauthe, regional manager for Central and Eastern Europe at Allianz’s industrial insurance subsidiary AGCS in Munich.

“This is partly due to the global supply chains,” says Mauthe. “A natural disaster in Asia could result in production being interrupted in many European plants.”

The generic term industrial insurance includes several sub-areas that are not only intended for industrial companies. This includes property insurance for factories and, more recently, cyber insurance against hacker attacks. Large customers are usually insured in syndicated contracts in order to spread the financial risk over several insurance companies.

The auto industry in particular – and thus its insurers – suffers from a special problem: the steadily increasing number of recalls. “A faulty screw that corrodes contrary to the specification can lead to the recall of several hundred thousand vehicles,” says Mauthe.

This can be extremely expensive, for example if a supplier supplies several car manufacturers with the same product. A rough calculation: a workshop visit easily costs 1000 euros per vehicle. If half a million vehicles are recalled, that means costs of half a billion euros.

But the legal risks have also increased. This applies to compensation claims against companies as well as manager liability, which in insurance jargon is called D&O (Directors & Officers). Board members and managing directors are often sued, in many cases by their own supervisory boards.

Even though it was mainly property insurance in the past few years, “D&O insurance in particular has now become very much hardened,” reports Olaynig. “The liability division is also badly affected, and cyber is also becoming somewhat more expensive on average.” According to AGCS manager Mauthe, there are particularly big leaps in Great Britain, but also in the Asia-Pacific region and in the USA.

For example, 2018 was particularly expensive for D&O insurance in Germany. The damage significantly exceeded the income of insurers in this area, as can be seen from an overview by the German Insurance Association (GDV).

The result is that some insurers are withdrawing from risky areas of business with large corporate customers or offering lower coverage. “We have a reduction in capacity in some areas, for example in D&O insurance,” says Mauthe.

And now there is Corona. “The trend reversal began two years ago,” says Marsh managing director Olaynig. “But this year, against the background of the general economic situation and in combination with Corona for the due dates on January 1, 2021, we are once again experiencing much stronger market dynamics.”

Of course, insurers and brokers know that many of their customers will suffer from a slump in sales this year. But even an insurance company cannot permanently spend more in a business area than it earns. “At the moment, I am sorry for our customers that I am not seeing any signs of a rapid trend reversal,” says Olaynig.

Corona means an immense additional burden for many insurers. According to an estimate by the British insurance exchange Lloyd’s of London, Covid-19 could mean costs of almost 110 billion dollars for the industry worldwide this year – even though there are so far only limited insurance offers for pandemics.

Because pandemics are “accumulation damage” in industry jargon: events that accumulate hordes of customers at the same time and therefore cause immense costs. Since this can mean ruin for an insurance company, the industry is extremely cautious when hedging against accumulation risks.

Several insurers, including the world’s largest reinsurer Munich Re, have therefore made proposals on how the state and the insurance industry could share the risks. Nothing concrete has emerged from this in Germany so far. “Unfortunately, the dialogue that brings everyone to one table has not yet taken place here,” says Olaynig. “I see the Federal Ministry of Finance in particular as having a duty.” / Cho / DP / mis