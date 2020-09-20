ROM (dpa-AFX) – In Italy, a vote on the downsizing of parliament and elections in seven regions of the country are due this Sunday. For the coalition of the Social Democrats of the Partito Democratico (PD) and the populist five-star movement, the elections are an important test of sentiment a good year after their government work began. “It is time for a political battle,” announced PD leader Nicola Zingaretti. The right-wing populist League hopes for clear successes and a boost. The first results are expected after the polling stations close on Monday afternoon.

In Liguria, Tuscany, Veneto, Aosta Valley, Campania, Marche and Apulia, 18.6 million people are called to vote. In four of the regions, the PD has so far provided the regional president. A victory for the center-left candidate only seems certain in Campania. In most regions, the center-left either has no chance or the voting is competitive. It will be particularly exciting in Tuscany, which has been ruled by the Social Democrats for decades. In surveys, the incumbent Eugenio Giani was recently just ahead of the 33-year-old Lega candidate Susanna Ceccardi.

In most regions, the coalition parties, which were considered divided, were unable to agree on a common candidate. It is unlikely that a clear success for the center-right camp around the Lega and its boss Matteo Salvini could also shake the government of the independent Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte – but not ruled out. These are the first political elections in Italy since the beginning of the corona pandemic, which hit the country hard. In addition to the regional elections, there are also local elections in more than 1,000 cities.

Former Interior Minister Salvini, who made headlines with rabid anti-refugee policies, is particularly hoping for a symbolically important triumph in Tuscany. Since he broke the coalition with the five-star movement in August 2019, the Lega’s approval ratings have dropped to just over 25 percent. She is still the strongest individual force, but Salvini has many problems. After the elections, the internal competition with Luca Zaia, who is likely to be re-elected in Veneto, could further aggravate him.

The citizens are likely to approve of the downsizing of parliament, which was driven by the five-star movement. A total of 51.6 million people can decide whether the number of MPs and senators in the parliamentary chambers should be reduced by around a third. There is also criticism of the reform: it is supposed to bring only minor savings, but weaken the democratic system. / Mms / DP / zb