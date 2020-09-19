SÖMMERDA (dpa-AFX) – The Thuringian Left Chairwoman Susanne Hennig-Wellsow wants to make her party fit for government in the federal government, should she be elected federal chairman. After the left in the Bundestag had spent 30 years in the opposition, the party must now be in a position “to be able to participate in a government, if we want,” said Hennig-Wellsow on Saturday at a state party conference in Sömmerda. The outgoing party leader Katja Kipping also campaigned for possible government participation.

It does not matter which parties make up the federal government, said Hennig-Wellsow. “Where, if not in the federal government, do we want to bring humanity into politics?” The dispute over the admission of refugees from the Greek camp Moria shows that the federal government needs more left politics.

Hennig-Wellsow, who has had government experience with the first red-red-green coalition in Thuringia since 2014, wants to form a dual leadership of the federal left together with the parliamentary group leader of the Left in the Hessian state parliament, Janine Wissler. At the Thuringian party congress, the two candidates presented themselves to the party base for the first time. Wissler did not comment on a possible left-wing government participation.

Kipping said the left’s peace policy stance was not an obstacle to government participation, it was just necessary. Only if the left takes part in a federal government will there be no “new war adventures with German participation”. In addition, the left is a guarantor for a policy of détente with Russia and for disarmament.

The party is arguing about whether it should at least soften its foreign policy positions in order to enable a red-red-green coalition at the federal level. In its party program, which dates back to 2011, the Left, for example, calls for the dissolution of NATO and an immediate end to all Bundeswehr missions abroad.

Kipping called on her party friends to lead a committed federal election campaign. It is far from being decided that the Union will be the strongest force in this election. “There is much more to the general election than some of us might think now,” said Kipping.

Like Hennig-Wellsow, Wissler criticized the federal government’s refugee policy. She particularly attacked Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer and Federal Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer (both CSU). For years you would have made politics on the backs of refugees. Anyone who talks about the fact that the extreme right wing of society is getting stronger “must not remain silent about the racism of the center,” said Wissler.

Kipping and the second left chairman, Bernd Riexinger, do not want to apply again for their offices at the next federal party conference in Erfurt at the end of October.