BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – Due to the high number of corona infections, Germany has classified Iceland and individual regions in nine other European countries as risk areas in addition to Belgium. The Robert Koch Institute updated its risk list accordingly on Wednesday evening and included parts of Great Britain for the first time, including Wales and Northern Ireland.

In France, the Pays de la Loire and Burgundy (Bourgogne) regions were added. This means that in Germany’s largest neighboring country, only the Grand Est border region, which was once particularly badly affected by the pandemic, is excluded from classification as a risk area.

In Belgium, only the capital Brussels was recently listed as a risk area. The expansion to the whole state now also affects the border regions to North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate.

For the first time, the federal government added areas in the two Baltic states of Lithuania and Estonia to the risk list. There were also regions in Ireland, Croatia, Slovenia, Hungary and Romania.

The Foreign Office published a travel warning for Belgium, Romania and Lithuania on the Internet that evening. The classification as a risk area and the subsequent travel warning are issued if the number of new corona infections exceeds the mark of 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days. / Mfi / DP / he