RICHMOND (dpa-AFX) – The US industrial group General Electric has sued German rival Siemens Energy for unfair competitive practices. The Americans accuse the opposing party in the legal dispute of having obtained several lucrative gas turbine contracts for which the two companies were competing using prohibited methods. According to the lawsuit filed on Thursday with a federal district court in Virginia, a Siemens employee is said to have obtained confidential information from General Electric that Siemens allegedly used for its offers. As a result, the rival was able to land billions in orders.

A spokesman for Siemens Energy said on Friday that the lawsuit had not yet been served. As soon as the complaint is available, the group will examine it “with the necessary care”. The spokesman confirmed a case from 2019 in which competition-relevant data was exchanged between Siemens Energy and a potential customer. Siemens Energy uncovered the case at the time through its own compliance department and with the help of an external law firm and disclosed its findings to both the customer and the competition, it said.

In response, Siemens Energy took, among other things, disciplinary measures against affected employees, including separation from the company. The confidential information was also deleted from all internal systems, including databases and pricing models. Integrity is “the basis of our business principles” and should “under no circumstances” be questioned, explained Siemens Energy.

Shortly after the start of trading, the share lost around four percent. However, the paper had been going strong recently./nas/hbr/mis/jha/