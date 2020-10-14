BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the health authorities in Germany reported more than 5000 new corona infections within one day for the first time since mid-April on Wednesday morning. According to the RKI, the total was 5132. That was around 1000 cases more than the day before. On Wednesday of last week, the health authorities reported 2828 new infections to the RKI.

The previous maximum number of new infections in Germany was reached on March 28, at 6294. The last time the figures were as high as they are now is in mid-April. However, the current values ​​cannot be compared with those from spring, because significantly more tests are now being carried out – and thus more infections are being discovered.

The RKI writes about the current situation: “Currently, an accelerated increase in the number of transmissions in the population in Germany can be observed. Therefore, it is urgently appealed that the entire population is committed to infection protection.” The proportion of Covid-19 cases is increasing slightly in the older population. Seniors are generally considered to be more susceptible to severe corona disease than younger people.

The number of corona patients in the intensive care unit has increased noticeably in the past few days, but is still comparatively low. According to data from the DIVI intensive care register, around 620 Covid patients were treated in intensive care on Tuesday, a week earlier there were around 450. In total, however, almost 9,000 intensive care beds are still free in Germany. Experts generally assume that the increase in new infections will only be reflected in the number of seriously ill and dead people some time later.

According to the RKI, at least 334 585 people in Germany have been proven to have been infected with the Sars-CoV-2 virus since the beginning of the Corona crisis (data as of October 14, 00:00). The number of deaths in connection with a corona infection was therefore 9677. That was 43 more than the previous day. According to estimates by the RKI, there are around 281,900 recovered.

According to RKI estimates in Germany, according to the management report on Tuesday, the number of reproductions, or R value for short, was 1.18 (previous day: 1.29). This means that one infected person infects a little more than one other person on average. The R-value depicts the infection rate about one and a half weeks beforehand.

In addition, the RKI gives a so-called seven-day R in its current situation report. The value relates to a longer period and is therefore less subject to daily fluctuations. According to RKI estimates, this value was 1.20 (previous day: 1.25) according to information on Tuesday. It shows the infection from 8 to 16 days ago./rbo/DP/fba