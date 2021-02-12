BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – The Federal Council rejects the planned higher hurdles for state access to personal data of cell phone and Internet users. The new, more precise requirements for security authorities who want to access so-called inventory data for law enforcement and counter terrorism did not find the necessary majority at the meeting of the regional chamber on Friday in Berlin. The majority was also absent because of a lack of approval from countries in which the Greens are involved in government.

The Federal Constitutional Court objected to the previous requirements for access to inventory data last year and demanded a reform by the end of 2021. Until then, the current regulations apply, albeit with restrictions. In addition to the name and address of the user, the so-called inventory data also includes passwords and bank details as well as the IP address of a computer. They do not include the content of calls or e-mails, for example, and no traffic data from which it can be seen, for example, who spoke to whom and when.

The new regulation is intended to specify the conditions under which data is retrieved and also to restrict the purposes of use. The Greens complain, however, that these new requirements for the use of the existing data, recently adopted in the Bundestag with the votes of the CDU, CSU and SPD, are still too far-reaching. From the perspective of the party, the options for data transmission are still too broad, deletion periods are unclear and the rights of those affected are not adequately protected.

The ruling parties have rejected their own alternative proposals that are gentle on fundamental rights, said the Green parliamentary deputy Konstantin von Notz of the German press agency. “Anyone who acts like this and does not even begin to respond to serious concerns and justified criticism should not be surprised if they end up with completely empty hands.” The fight against right-wing extremism had to move forward, but constitutional regulations were needed.

Representatives of the Union and the SPD were outraged. “Due to this blockade, the law to combat right-wing extremism and hate crime cannot be implemented,” said the Baden-Württemberg CDU state chairman and interior minister Thomas Strobl. “That is more than regrettable, especially in this time when hatred and agitation are increasing online and offline.” The new regulation for the inventory data is also a prerequisite for the new law against hate crime.

SPD parliamentary group vice-president Dirk Wiese complained: “By stopping the law in the Federal Council, the Greens are preventing further decisive steps against the enemies of our democracy and are thus indirectly contributing to the fact that agitators and splitters can continue to spray their poison in our country.” The Greens are responsible for ensuring that the urgently needed regulations to combat hatred and agitation can no longer come into force.

Bundestag or federal government could now call the mediation committee and try to find a solution there. Half of this body is made up of representatives from the Bundesrat and the Bundestag. When asked, a spokesman for the Federal Ministry of the Interior said it was a likely option that the federal government would call the mediation committee. A binding statement is currently not yet possible.

So far, queries about inventory data in general for hazard prevention, the prosecution of criminal offenses and administrative offenses and the fulfillment of intelligence tasks were allowed. However, the Karlsruhe judges decided last year that this is only permissible in the event of a specific imminent danger, which is why the law had to be changed./hrz/DP/fba