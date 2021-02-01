LONDON (dpa-AFX) – The mood in the industrial companies of the Eurozone clouded over in January due to stricter corona restrictions. The purchasing manager index for industry, which was collected by the market research institute IHS Markit, fell by 0.4 points compared to the previous month to 54.8 points, as the institute announced on Monday after a second estimate. In a first estimate, 54.7 points were determined. Economists had expected a confirmation of the initial estimate on average.

With a value of well over 50 points, however, the indicator points to sustained growth. The industry is much more robust than the service sector, which is more heavily burdened by the restrictions in the corona crisis.

“Eurozone industrial production expanded strongly again in January, albeit at the lowest rate since the start of the upswing,” said Chris Williamson, Markt’s chief economist. “The new lockdown restrictions and the current supply bottlenecks made it difficult for companies across the region.”

Italy was a positive surprise. Here the indicator rose significantly. In Spain, on the other hand, the value fell and again signals a decline in economic activity. No initial estimate is carried out in Italy and Spain. In Germany and France, the values ​​from the first survey have been revised upwards slightly.

“The corona restrictions weigh differently on the mood, which is therefore still to be viewed as mixed,” commented Ralf Umlauf, analyst at Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen (Helaba). Nevertheless, industry in Europe as a whole could act as a counterweight to the weak service sector. In terms of European Monetary policy However, these figures do not give rise to any pressure to act on the ECB, said Umlauf. “For the time being, the ultra-loose orientation will remain.”

The data at a glance:

^

Region / Index January Forecast Preliminary previous month

EURO AREA

Processing Wt. 54.8 54.7 54.7 55.2

GERMANY

Processing Wt. 57.1 57.0 57.0 58.3

FRANCE

Processing Wt. 51.6 51.5 51.5 51.1

ITALY

Processing Wt. 55.1 52.4 — 52.8

SPAIN

Processing Wt. 49.3 50.9 — 51.0 °

(Information in points)

/ jsl / bgf / mis