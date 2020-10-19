BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) – Human rights violations in countries like China, Russia or Saudi Arabia could in future be sanctioned much more easily by the European Union. The EU Commission presented a proposal for a corresponding new regulation on Monday. It is intended to make it possible to impose entry bans and freeze their assets in the EU against persons who commit serious human rights violations or who benefit from them.

Up to now, such violations could only be punished in connection with punitive measures against states or within the framework of special sanction regimes that the EU has created, for example, in the fight against cyber attacks and the use of chemical weapons. So far, this has made it difficult or impossible for the EU to react to human rights violations – for example in the case of the gruesome killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul.

The specific proposal was not published for reasons of confidentiality. According to information from the German Press Agency, the EU Commission supports the idea that the individual sanctions for human rights violations can already be taken with a qualified majority of the member states and do not have to be taken unanimously. This means that the approval of 15 of the 27 EU states would be sufficient if they together make up at least 65 percent of the total population of the Union.

However, it is very unlikely that this point, which is also requested by the European Parliament, will receive the necessary approval of all EU states. A number of member states fear a loss of influence if the unanimity principle is lifted.

Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic was nevertheless optimistic. As soon as the new sanctions regime is in place, the EU will have more flexibility to punish serious human rights violations, he said on Monday evening in Brussels. “Regardless of where they take place or who is responsible for them.”

The model for the planned EU system is the so-called Global Magnitsky Act of the USA. This was decided by the US Congress in 2016 to impose sanctions on individuals responsible for the death of the Russian lawyer and auditor Sergei Magnitsky, who was critical of the government. Magnitsky died on remand in a Russian prison in 2009 after he was ill-treated and inadequate medical care.

The commission did not take up proposals to name the planned EU sanction mechanism after the recently poisoned Kremlin critic Alexej Navalny. Due to the attack on the opposition politician, the EU states had already had entry and property bans against people suspected of being responsible from the President’s environment last week via the chemical weapons regime Wladimir Putin imposed. / aha / DP / he