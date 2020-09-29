KUWAIT-STADT (dpa-AFX) – The emir of Kuwait, who ruled the oil-rich state on the Persian Gulf since 2006, is dead. Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmed al-Sabah died on Tuesday at the age of 91, like his palace of state According to the news agency Kuna announced. The emir tried himself as a mediator in conflicts in the region and tried to defuse the diplomatic crisis between an alliance around Saudi Arabia and Qatar since 2017.

Sheikh Sabah was hospitalized in the United States in September 2019. After the month-long stay, there was only official talk of medical examinations that had been “successfully completed”. A scheduled meeting with the US President Donald Trump but he had to postpone it. In 2000 he had a pacemaker inserted, and in 2007, according to media reports, he was also successfully operated on on the urinary tract in the USA.

Last July the emir was hospitalized again – for “some medical examinations,” as it was called. After a “successful” operation he was “in good health”. Details about his health or possible complaints remained under lock and key. Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmed al-Jaber Al-Sabah had already temporarily been given some “constitutional responsibilities”.

Sheikh Sabah has served as head of state since 2006 in Kuwait, which borders Iraq and Saudi Arabia. Before that, he was Prime Minister and Foreign Minister for four decades. Even before its rise to the rank of emir, the country had the reputation of being a mediator in conflicts in Arab and Muslim countries. In the crisis with Qatar, Sheikh Sabah tried to mediate quickly and traveled between Riyadh, Abu Dhabi and Doha.

Saudi Arabia, with its allies Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Egypt, imposed a blockade on Qatar in June 2017. The group accuses the emirate of close ties to Shiite Iran and financing of terrorists. Qatar has denied the allegations several times.

Heads of state in the region reacted with dismay and sadness. The emir was a “great and unique leader,” said the office of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. Sheikh Sabah was a “brother and friend”. Lebanese President Michel Aoun said the emir had served “his country, his people and the fraternal Arab states” for a lifetime. Jordan’s King Abdullah II exclaimed 40 days of mourning./jot/DP/fba