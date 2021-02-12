BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – The corona emergency aid for students will continue to be paid after the winter semester. The Federal Ministry of Education confirmed a corresponding report on the blog of journalist Jan-Martin Wiarda on Friday. Accordingly, the so-called bridging aid for those affected who are in financial need should also be granted throughout the summer semester.

In a letter from the ministry to the German Student Union, which is responsible for processing applications for emergency aid, it is justified that it is important that “acute needy students in particular get a perspective and do not abandon their studies for financial reasons”.

The Ring of Christian Democratic Students (RCDS) welcomed the project: “We are glad that the Federal Minister of Education is acting early this time. The students are thus given financial planning security and a chaotic situation, as it was a year ago, does not repeat itself,” said the RCDS. Federal chairman Sebastian Mathes, who is also a member of the CDU federal executive committee.

The emergency aid was actually limited to the end of the winter semester. It is aimed at those affected who, for example, have got into financial difficulties due to a part-time job that has collapsed. The money does not have to be paid back. 100 to a maximum of 500 euros per month will be transferred if an account statement can be used to prove that an emergency exists./jr/DP/he