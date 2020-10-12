WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) – In the dispute over the appointment of the conservative lawyer Amy Coney Barrett to the US Supreme Court, the Democrats want to mobilize the people in the country. Above all, they warn that Barrett is the health reform of the former president Barack Obama could fall. The Republicans have it in their hands, the current US president’s candidate Donald Trump to be passed before the presidential election.

“The health care of millions of Americans is at stake with this nomination,” said Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein on Monday at the start of Barrett’s Judicial Committee hearing, which lasted several days.

With “Obamacare” it was enforced, among other things, that Americans should not be denied health insurance because of previous illnesses. The Democrats are now pointing out that with the abolition of the reform law before the Supreme Court, consequences of a corona infection could also count as a previous illness – and then possibly stand in the way of health insurance.

They point out that Barrett criticized the Supreme Court’s line of argument to confirm Obama’s health care reform as constitutional. The Trump administration is making a fresh attempt to overturn Obamacare in the Supreme Court.

Democratic Senator Chris Coons told Barrett’s address that he did not believe that they had made a secret deal with Trump. “But I believe you were chosen because your legal philosophy will produce the results that President Trump wants.”

Trump had nominated Barrett to succeed the late liberal judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg. With their appointment, the Conservatives in the Supreme Court would get a dominant majority of six of the nine seats in the court. The court often has the final say in legal disputes on politically contested issues such as immigration, the right to abortion or gun ownership.

The judges are proposed by the President and appointed for life by the Senate. The Republicans hold 53 of the 100 seats in the Senate. Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar admitted that the Democrats cannot prevent Barrett’s appointment. But they have a “secret weapon”: the vote of the Republican senator’s voters. She called on citizens to take action. “It’s up to you to call Republican senators and tell them enough is enough.”

For the Republicans, Senator Mike Lee pointed out that Barrett, as a Supreme Court judge, must follow the law and not do politics. Lee tested positive for the coronavirus last week. He was still present at the hearing in person and spoke without a mask after his doctor assured that the senator was no longer contagious.

Trump previously made no secret of the fact that Barrett’s nomination was also about possible legal disputes to count the votes in the election. The Democrat Richard Blumenthal therefore called on Barrett not to participate in any decisions about the outcome of the election./so/DP/nas