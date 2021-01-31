PRAGUE (dpa-AFX) – The government in the Czech Republic has condemned the crackdown by the Russian authorities against supporters of the imprisoned Kremlin critic Alexej Navalny. With the violent suppression of the opposition and freedom of speech, Russia is violating its own obligation to respect human rights, said Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek on Sunday, according to the CTK agency. His country will plead within the EU to impose sanctions on certain responsible parties.

Czech President Milos Zeman, on the other hand, said that, in his view, Navalny was a Russian nationalist. “What kind of fighter for democracy is that? (…) He shouldn’t pretend that he belongs to the politicians who are against Putin’s regime,” Zeman said in a radio interview. Navalny is primarily against Putin because he wants to take his place himself.

According to human rights activists, around 4,000 demonstrators were arrested at new demonstrations by supporters of Navalny in Russia on Sunday. There were many injured.

Navalny was sentenced to 30 days’ imprisonment in Russia in mid-January for allegedly violating registration requirements in earlier criminal proceedings. Thousands of arrests have been made during protests against the arrest. The opposition politician had previously decided to return to his home country, although he was the victim of an attack there in August with the neurotoxin Novichok, which is banned as a chemical weapon. The 44-year-old blames Putin and the domestic secret service FSB for the crime. Putin and the FSB reject that. / Dhe / DP / fba