LEVERKUSEN (dpa-AFX) – The chemical company Covestro has taken in almost half a billion euros with its capital increase. The placement price for the ten million new shares was set at 43.85 euros, the company announced on Tuesday evening in Leverkusen. The closing price in the main Xetra business was EUR 44.25. After the plans were announced in the early evening, however, the papers in Frankfurt trade had slumped by several percent.

According to the announcement, the gross issue proceeds from the capital measure are EUR 447 million. The share capital was increased by around 6 percent by issuing new, no-par value bearer shares, excluding the subscription rights of existing shareholders. The new shares are entitled to dividends for the 2020 financial year.

The new shares were offered exclusively to institutional investors as part of a private placement via an accelerated placement process. The new shares are expected to be admitted on October 15. Covestro intends to use the proceeds to partially refinance the announced takeover of the Resins & Functional Materials (RFM) division from Royal DSM (DSM NV).