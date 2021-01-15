WIESBADEN / MARBURG / MAINZ (dpa-AFX) – The Mainz-based company Biontech (BioNTech (ADRs)) is allowed to manufacture corona vaccines in its new plant in Marburg. The responsible regional council Gießen has approved the production of the agent in the plant in the central Hessian city, the Hessian state government announced on Friday in Wiesbaden. Biontech announced that it would stay with the start of production in February as planned. According to the company, it typically takes about four weeks between production and release of the controlled vaccine.

In the first half of 2021, 250 million doses of the vaccine are to be manufactured in Marburg by Biontech and its US partner Pfizer. According to the company, the Mainz-based company is aiming for a total of 750 million cans for annual production.

Biontech took over the Marburg plant from the Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis a few weeks ago. The plant must be converted for vaccine production and operation must be approved by the Giessen Regional Council as the responsible supervisory authority. The Marburg production site with 300 employees is part of a pharmaceutical park, where several pharmaceutical companies are located./cam/DP/stw