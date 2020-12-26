BERLIN / BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) – Before the start of the largest vaccination campaign to date in Germany, Health Minister Jens Spahn called for a “national show of strength” to immunize as many people as possible against the corona virus. “This vaccine is the decisive key to defeating this pandemic. It is the key that we can get our lives back,” said the CDU politician in Berlin on Saturday. Exactly eleven months after the first corona infection became known in Germany, vaccination begins on Sunday in all federal states.

Several tens of thousands of cans were delivered for this on Saturday. They are distributed to vaccination centers and mobile teams by the responsible state authorities. First, people over the age of 80, as well as nurses and hospital staff at particular risk, should be immunized.

In the most populous state of North Rhine-Westphalia, 9,750 cans first arrived and were taken to a secret central warehouse. Prime Minister Armin Laschet (CDU) said: “This is an important moment of confidence. With the delivery of the first corona vaccine, there is hope for a normal life as we knew it before the virus.” Preparations were also in full swing in other federal states.

The vaccine from the Mainz company Biontech and its US partner Pfizer must be stored at minus 70 degrees or colder if it is to be kept longer. Two vaccinations about three weeks apart are necessary for immunization. 166 million cans would be needed for the entire German population.

Under the motto “Sleeves up”, the Federal Government is specifically promoting that as many people as possible in Germany get vaccinated. Experts estimate that around 60 to 70 percent of the German population would have to be vaccinated in order to stop the pandemic. “We want to vaccinate so many people that the virus no longer has a chance, in Germany and in Europe,” said Spahn. Every vaccination more means fewer infections and fewer deaths. “If you take part, you save lives.”

According to a YouGov survey commissioned by the German Press Agency, 65 percent of Germans intend to get vaccinated. That would be the number required. However, there is still a long way to go before this quota is reached. 1.3 vaccine doses are to be delivered by the end of the year. By the end of March it should be over ten million. And in the middle of the year Spahn wants to be able to make an offer to everyone who wants to be vaccinated.

The Minister of Health also prepared the population for the fact that, given the size of the campaign, things may not go right straight away. “It will jerk at one point or another, that’s completely normal.”

Spahn called on the younger generation to show solidarity with the old and the weak, who now need the vaccine most urgently. And he gave hope that the pandemic can be overcome in the course of next year: “Autumn and winter and also Christmas of the coming year should no longer be characterized by this pandemic.”

The German Association of Cities, however, dampened expectations. “A start has been made, but the ghost with the dangerous corona virus is not over yet,” said City Council President Burkhard Jung (SPD) to the newspapers of the Funke media group. The infection situation is currently still worrying and the time for mass vaccinations has not yet come. “There is initially far too little vaccine for this,” said Jung, who is also mayor of Leipzig.

The FDP chairman Christian Lindner sees Germany not sufficiently prepared for vaccination. The FDP would have wished for a clear legal basis for this, because such important questions of life and death should be resolved on a broad basis, Lindner told the German Press Agency in Berlin. “When it comes to the question of logistics, we should use the resident medical area beyond the vaccination centers as soon as possible, so that we can make rapid progress with vaccination,” warned the FDP boss / mfi/DP/zb