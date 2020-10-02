HERNDON (dpa-AFX) – The corona pandemic continued to burden the US car market in the third quarter – Volkswagen (Volkswagen (VW) vz) also suffered a further dampener on sales. In the three months to the end of September, 86,446 new cars with the VW (Volkswagen (VW) vz) logo were sold, as the company announced on Thursday at the US headquarters in Herndon. VW got 7.6 percent less going on than in the same period last year. So far this year there has been a 17 percent drop in sales.

The German competitor BMW even recorded a decline of 16.2 percent for its main brand on a quarterly basis. Mini sales fell by 11.9 percent. The annual balance sheet so far is also significantly worse than that of the Wolfsburg-based company. While the BMW brand slumped by 24.10 percent, mini sales fell by as much as 28.50 percent.

The rest of the industry fared no better. The largest US automaker General Motors suffered a sales decline of 9.9 percent in the third quarter, at Fiat Chrysler (Fiat Chrysler (FCA)) it was 10 percent. At least there was hope that there was already a significant recovery in September and that analysts had expected even weaker results. The second largest US manufacturer Ford (Ford Motor) wants to present its figures on Friday./hbr/DP/he