BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – The grand coalition wants to cushion the negative consequences of the corona pandemic with financial aid for low-wage earners and tax breaks for companies. As in the previous year, families should receive a child bonus. The surcharge on child benefit should be a one-time fee of 150 euros. The coalition committee of the CDU / CSU and SPD decided on Wednesday in the Chancellery in Berlin, as both sides subsequently announced. Last year families received 300 euros per child to stimulate consumption in the Corona crisis.

Adult recipients of basic security should now also receive a one-time corona grant of 150 euros. For the self-employed and employees with low incomes who suddenly find themselves in need, the easier access to basic security will be extended until the end of 2021.

The grand coalition is also helping companies with corona-related losses. By means of an extended loss carry-back, they should be able to offset these losses in the tax return more extensively than before with profits from previous years. It is planned to increase the loss carry-back to a maximum of 10 million euros or 20 million in the case of a joint assessment.

The CDU / CSU and SPD also want to help the catering industry, which is particularly hard hit by the lockdown. A reduced VAT rate of 7 percent will continue to apply to meals in restaurants and cafés until the end of 2022. Originally the regulation was limited to the end of June.

The cultural workers also receive further support. According to the coalition’s decision, a follow-up program for the rescue and future program “Neustart Kultur” will be launched with a further one billion euros.

While the aid to the economy was primarily a concern of the Union, the SPD insisted on the social components. It’s about the people “who have to get by on a particularly tight budget in these times,” said party leaders Saskia Esken and Norbert Walter-Borjans on Wednesday immediately before the start of the meeting with Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU). The new CDU chairman Armin Laschet also took part in this for the first time. The nearly five-hour coalition committee was the first top round of its kind since last August./sk/DP/he