BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – The German Association of Cities advocates vaccinating teachers and educators earlier than planned. As soon as the infection process allows it, daycare centers and schools would have to be gradually reopened, Chief Executive Helmut Dedy told the newspapers of the Funke media group (Monday). “Because there are many contacts here, including very close ones, the staff working there should be offered vaccinations quickly.”

Dedy said that the risk of infection in schools and daycare centers decreases once teachers and educators are vaccinated. “The staff rightly expects a clear decision from politics in order to be able to concentrate fully on the education and care of young people again,” he said to Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU). He would probably have to adjust the regulation on vaccination prioritization so that the earlier vaccinations could be possible, added Dedy.

The chairman of the Association of Education and Upbringing (VBE) told the German Press Agency: “Anyone who prioritizes relaxation in the education sector must also prioritize health protection for the employees there. In the current situation, this means that teachers and staff in day-care centers should be trained as soon as possible Submit vaccination offer. ” That means in plain language: “The schools can only be opened up once the staff have been offered a vaccination.”

Federal Minister of Education Anja Karliczek (CDU) had previously spoken out in favor of giving teachers and educators priority vaccination. Since, according to the recommendation of the Standing Vaccination Commission, the vaccine from the British-Swedish manufacturer AstraZeneca should only be administered to people under 65 years of age, this vaccine “could soon be offered to teachers”, Karliczek told the newspapers of the Funke media group ./nku/DP/fba