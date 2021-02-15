HANNOVER / DRESDEN / MUNICH (dpa-AFX) – After the interruption of vital supply chains in the first Corona lockdown in 2020, the auto industry is preparing for possible new production problems. So far the supply has been largely stable. The reason for fears that there could be disruptions or even complete failures in the factories are the stricter German entry rules for the Czech Republic and Tyrol in Austria. At the borders there are, for example, Corona requirements for truck drivers: Since Sunday, checks have been carried out to determine whether a negative virus test is available and a region with frequent occurrences of more contagious variants of the pathogen has been traveled through.

The car industry association VDA warned at the weekend that these measures could slow down delivery traffic for German factories considerably, especially in Bavaria and Saxony. Production could for the most part come to a standstill from Monday lunchtime. It was now – at least for the time being – not that dramatic. However, companies need to keep a close eye on the situation.

There are important suppliers in the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary, whose parts must always arrive as punctually (“just-in-time”) as possible within the framework of tight schedules. And numerous deliveries of car or machine components also come from northern Italy, which normally find their way smoothly to the Federal Republic of Germany via the Brenner Pass and then through the state of Tyrol.

Europe’s largest car company Volkswagen (Volkswagen (VW) vz) stated that the situation at the beginning of the week was not too threatening: “There are still no major restrictions. As of today, all locations, including those in Saxony.” However, one has to be careful: “We will of course continue to monitor this.” The Bavarian subsidiary Audi as well as BMW, Daimler and other companies made similar statements. Regardless of the question of the corona tests for truck drivers, the traffic jams themselves could possibly cause longer delays. You are therefore in contact with the suppliers, so VW (Volkswagen (VW) vz). “We have to look from day to day now.”

According to the experience of last spring, caution is advised in the German core industry and related branches of the economy. At that time, contrary to the internal market rules, several EU states closed their borders in view of increasing infections. Although they cited an emergency and force majeure – but due to a lack of agreements, there was chaos in the clearance and excessive traffic jams. Supply chains have been torn apart. In addition to the decline in customer demand, this was the main reason that many automakers and

-suppliers closed plants for weeks and introduced short-time work.

The aim of the new border controls is to curb the introduction of mutated, more infectious coronaviruses. In both the Czech Republic and Tyrol, these variants are currently much more widespread than in Germany. Therefore, with a few exceptions, only Germans and foreigners with a residence and residence permit in Germany are now allowed to enter from the affected areas. On Monday, traffic jams had been forming for a long time on the motorway between Prague and Dresden.

For the time being, the car manufacturers were quite relaxed about the development. “Our plants are currently supplied and are producing according to plan,” said BMW. “The first deliveries have already crossed the borders and arrived without any major delays.” There are also “some commuters who are affected by border controls”. But their number is relatively small. At Audi, a spokesman said: “We are currently producing without restrictions, we are monitoring the situation and further developments.”

A Daimler spokeswoman said that everything was going according to plan – on Sunday it was said that there could be no talk of plant closings. Opel was also initially not aware of any problems. Ford (Ford Motor) as well as the lighting technology and electronics manufacturer Hella (HELLA GmbHCo) declared with regard to the Czech suppliers that there have been no restrictions to date. At least, according to Hella, these were still “within manageable limits”.

The VDA called for “intelligent border management so that truck drivers can quickly get away with negative tests”. Transport traffic must be allowed to head to its own control points, and corona test capacities at the crossings should be expanded. There must also be more rapid tests for truck drivers arriving.

Basically, the topic is particularly explosive for plants in southeast Germany. VW produces outside of its north German home locations in Saxony (Zwickau, Chemnitz, Dresden). The subsidiary Porsche is also based in Leipzig – as is BMW, in addition to its Bavarian factories in Munich, Dingolfing and Regensburg. Daimler is also represented in Kamenz in Saxony, Audi with its headquarters in Ingolstadt in Bavaria and the Neckarsulm plant not far away in Baden-Württemberg.

The car manufacturers have had to deal with sensitive delivery bottlenecks for important components for weeks. In many places there is a lack of semiconductors that are used in microchips, LED technology and other electronic components. The semiconductor manufacturers had switched to other customers from IT, entertainment electronics or medical technology when the car sales were low. At VW, it is expected that all the necessary quantities will probably only be available in the second half of the year.