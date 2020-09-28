BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – The Scientific Services of the Bundestag do not see a clear violation of international law in the US sanctions against German companies in connection with the Nord Stream 2 Baltic Sea pipeline. As long as the USA acted moderately and invoked the protection of national security interests and the negative effects on its own economy, “international law can do little to counter the adoption of extraterritorial sanctions,” according to an expert opinion published by left-wing foreign policy expert Sevim Dagdelen in Order and which is available to the German Press Agency.

The federal government nevertheless reiterated its doubts about the legality of the US procedure on Monday. “The federal government has strong doubts about the conformity of such extraterritorial sanctions with international law,” said government spokesman Steffen Seibert. “We will of course now carefully examine and evaluate this report.”

US President Donald Trump has been criticizing the almost completed gas pipeline between Russia and Germany for years and is fighting it with sanctions. He accuses Germany of letting the USA protect itself militarily from Russia, while at the same time providing Moscow with high revenues from gas exports. Critics of Trump, on the other hand, believe that the US president is only interested in selling American liquefied gas in Europe.

So-called extraterritorial sanctions such as the one against Nord Stream 2 are legally controversial because they do not directly protect the area, the citizens or companies of the sanctioning state. In August, US senators issued specific threats of sanctions against a German company, the operating company of the port of Mukran on Rügen. The port is considered the most important transshipment point for the construction of the pipeline, which was stopped in December 2019 due to US sanctions.

The Federal Government rejects extraterritorial sanctions just like the EU Commission. A spokeswoman for the EU Commission has even classified such punitive measures as clearly violating international law.

In the opinion of the Bundestag experts, however, the arguments of the USA cannot be dismissed out of hand. “Even if the Nord Stream 2 project does not have a direct impact on national security in the United States, indirect effects cannot be ruled out,” says the report. “According to the exception clauses in the friendship treaty and in the WTO provisions, the USA is free to define its national security concerns independently.” What is meant is the friendship treaty between the USA and Germany from 1954.

The arguments put forward by the USA on the threat to national security could indeed be perceived as advanced, but are ultimately “the result of a political margin of discretion which can hardly be made justiciable in practice”, the report goes on to say. “There are also no objective criteria under international law to legally contain the interpretation and application of the protection principle.”

The experts recommend that the German government strive for a diplomatic solution to the conflict with the USA. The left-wing politician Dagdelen, on the other hand, calls on the federal government to go to the International Court of Justice anyway if the threatened sanctions against the operators of the port on Rügen were implemented. "The federal government must not give way to US President Trump and his brazen threats of sanctions," says she.