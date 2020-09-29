BRUSSELS / LONDON (dpa-AFX) – Under great time pressure, the European Union and Great Britain are trying from this Tuesday to still bring about a trade pact after Brexit. Both sides still see opportunities, although eight rounds of negotiations have so far brought little progress. In addition, there is still a dispute over British legislative plans that are intended to partially nullify the already valid Brexit treaty. The House of Commons in London is due to vote on Tuesday evening.

Great Britain left the EU in January and after a transition period is leaving the EU internal market and the customs union at the end of the year. The envisaged agreement is intended to prevent a hard break with tariffs and trade barriers.

The team of the British chief negotiator David Frost is expected at his EU colleague around negotiator Michel Barnier in Brussels for the last agreed round of negotiations until Friday. The issues of fisheries and government rules and subsidies for British companies remain particularly controversial. Time is of the essence: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson set a deadline of October 15, and the EU until the end of October, in order to have time for ratification.

The atmosphere was a little better recently, but the positions are still far apart, said an EU diplomat on Monday. This week there must finally be exercise. EU Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic said on Monday the EU would do its best to reach a deal with London. British Minister of State Michael Gove also assured that London wanted “a negotiated agreement and that we are working towards this goal”.

But the dispute over the British Single Market Act overshadows the negotiations. The plan is intended to undermine parts of the laboriously negotiated and already valid withdrawal agreement, namely special rules for Northern Ireland. The EU describes this as a serious breach of trust and called on London to give in by the end of September – which the British refuse. Sefcovic reiterated the demand, but made it clear that the EU definitely wants to continue negotiating with London.

The Green MEP Anna Cavazzini called for a hard line with a view to the internal market law. “The UK government must withdraw clauses that violate international law as requested by the EU,” she said. “With all the goodwill that the EU shows, a certain skepticism is appropriate: Boris Johnson always has a residual doubt about reliability, as his most recent tactical maneuvers have shown.” / Vsr / DP / zb