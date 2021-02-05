WIESBADEN (dpa-AFX) – The Prime Ministers of Hesse and Bavaria, Volker Bouffier (CDU) and Markus Söder (CSU), have dampened expectations of rapid relaxation of the corona-related lockdown. “We will remain level-headed. Nobody can expect us to say in one fell swoop: Well, we’ll do it again as before. That won’t work. But bit by bit,” said Bouffier on Friday evening at the Hessian Union’s annual meeting which took place online this year due to corona. “We mustn’t risk that in four weeks we will suddenly have very high numbers again because we were careless,” said Bouffier. “The developments in Portugal and other countries cannot be ignored.”

He is aware of how many people are affected by the pandemic

– from seniors to families to employees and the

Economy, says Bouffier. At the same time, the virus mutations caused concern. That is why one will proceed piece by piece and always take into account what science is saying. He maintains that 2021 must be the year in which Corona must be overcome, said Bouffier. “We are on the right track. We have every reason to be optimistic and we have no reason to be careless.”

Söder also urged prudence. “If we are not careful, we will ruin all successes. And the combination of hasty relaxation and mutation is really extremely dangerous.” Then there could be a third wave of illness. “And people will not really forgive us for this third wave either.” The majority of people would like a lockdown that lasts a little longer, but works better “than a stop and go and back and forth.”

Chancellor wants next Wednesday Angela Merkel (CDU) again discussed the infection process with the Prime Ministers of the federal states. It should also be decided whether the lockdown, which is limited to February 14, with closed schools, shops, restaurants and leisure facilities, will be extended or whether cautious opening steps can be initiated due to the falling number of infections.

Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) was also involved in the online exam. He spoke of “encouraging figures” for the infection process. It is important to come down with the number of new infections so far “that we can actually stay down permanently”. Spahn also referred to the developments in Portugal and Ireland, where the number of infections had also fallen, but loosening would then have led to the corona infections skyrocketing again due to the mutations. “That must not happen to us, that we risk what we have achieved because we are loosening up too quickly.”

Spahn also promised a vaccine against the coronavirus suitable for children and adolescents for this summer. The vaccine from Biontech (BioNTech (ADRs)) / Pfizer is approved from 16 years of age, the other two vaccines from Moderna and AstraZeneca from 18 years. This is a problem especially for children and adolescents with previous illnesses. There are a number of manufacturers who have run studies with children and adolescents, he knows for sure from three or four manufacturers. “We assume, toi, toi, toi, if things go well, that we will have a vaccine in the summer that can protect children and adolescents.”

The health minister also acknowledged a difficult start to the vaccination campaign in late December. “Somehow the expectation was also greater, in retrospect one might have had to do even more expectation management,” said the minister. “After six weeks of discussing prioritization, scarcity, the ethics council and the Bundestag in December, I thought that it was somehow clear that it would be difficult at the beginning.”

After the start of the vaccination, in view of the pandemic fatigue, “the expectation was suddenly very, very high” that it would now go very, very quickly. The path has begun, “but there is still a long way to go,” said Spahn. At least the next nine to ten weeks are likely to be characterized by a severe shortage of vaccines, “and then things will definitely get better in the second quarter,” said Spahn./csc/DP/he