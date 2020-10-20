MUNICH (dpa-AFX) – The car manufacturer BMW, like the rival Daimler, recorded a surprisingly good development in financial resources in the past quarter. Between July and the end of September, the group recorded an inflow of 3.07 billion euros in its core business with car construction, BMW announced surprisingly on Monday evening in Munich. According to preliminary data, the group is thus exceeding current market expectations, it said.

In the same period of the previous year, the so-called free cash flow in the auto business was 714 million euros. The faster recovery in several markets with higher sales growth as well as the management of the capital required for operations contributed to the high inflow of funds as well as lower fixed costs and capital expenditure.

In the third quarter, BMW had sold 675,680 cars across the group, 8.6 percent more than a year earlier. In the case of the lucrative base brand, there were even 9.8 percent more cars. In China, the largest single market, sales of BMW and Mini had increased by almost a third. The company was also comfortably in the black in Europe.

BMW confirmed the annual forecast for the results, but spoke of a high level of uncertainty. For the auto division, BMW continues to assume an operating margin for earnings before taxes and interest of 0 to 3 percent of sales.

With the detailed quarterly figures on November 4th, BMW will explain what the recent good development in free cash flow means for the full-year outlook. Most recently, CFO Nicolas Peter had said that the group would do everything it could to generate positive free cash flow on an annual basis and that it should achieve a significantly better value in the fourth quarter than in the first half of the year. That outlook may now have brightened.

On the financial market, the development of the carmakers’ cash position gained in importance during the corona pandemic. The key figure indicates how much money is flowing into or out of the tills and how high the current financial strength is. Even in normal times, this has often been the decisive factor as to whether investors are satisfied with the business figures or not, because the ability to pay a high dividend also depends on the cash position.

In times of crisis, however, free cash flow also provides an indication of how capable a company is of adapting to special situations. With the lockdown in the spring, the car manufacturers threatened with ebb in the cash register because no cars could be sold for weeks, but the costs continued to run for the most part. The corporations stopped production, put the requests for parts from suppliers on hold and, last but not least, sent tens of thousands of employees on short-time work in order to save money.

In the Corona crisis, the German carmakers Volkswagen (Volkswagen (VW) vz) and Daimler suffered billions in losses in the second quarter, BMW got away with it a little more lightly. Daimler announced last week that the third quarter had gone better than expected, thanks in part to cost discipline. The price of the BMW share rose slightly in an initial reaction on the Tradegate trading platform./men/he