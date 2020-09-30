BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – For fear of increasing numbers of infections in the autumn holidays, the federal and state governments are tightening the corona measures again. Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder issued an urgent warning on Tuesday against unnecessary trips to risk areas. In addition, private celebrations, some of which recently turned out to be hotspots, are to be restricted if the infection figures in certain regions make this necessary. Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) said in the evening in the ZDF “heute-journal”, when socializing, in the catering trade as well as when traveling and in leisure time, there is currently the greatest risk of infection. “The virus is the spoilsport here, not me or us in politics.”

After a switching conference between the Chancellor and the state heads of government, Spahn said that it would make sense to differentiate between state restrictions according to regions and the specific infection situation on site, otherwise the acceptance of the population would be lost. He called on citizens to examine their behavior. Everyone could consider whether now, in the middle of the pandemic, is the time for a bigger family celebration. Freedom does not mean that everyone can do what they want. Everyone is responsible for the people around them. “It won’t work with government coercion alone.”

Söder emphasized that they did not want a second lockdown. In some regions, however, the number of infections could get out of control if no action is taken. Workplaces, schools and daycare centers have priority. One million dead worldwide in connection with the coronavirus “nobody can ignore it,” said Söder. “Numbers are exploding around us.”

Merkel explained that Germany had got through the summer well, but that autumn and winter are now facing a “difficult time”. But one can counter this with the right measures. These could only be enforced if there was a willingness of the citizens to follow the rules so that the epidemic does not spread any further. The priority is to keep the economy going as far as possible and that children can go to schools and daycare centers, she said.

According to Federal Education Minister Anja Karliczek, teachers should be the first to be vaccinated against the coronavirus if the vaccine is available. The CDU politician told the editorial network Germany (Wednesday) that this is due to the large number of contacts at school, especially if you belong to a risk group. Preferential vaccination for teachers would also help to keep schools going, which is so important for society.

The President of the German Teachers Association, Heinz-Peter Meidinger, called for a nationwide corona traffic light for schools. He told the “Rheinische Post”: “Even after such a decision, we are still miles away from a corona school traffic light that is valid in all federal states and clearly regulates the infection rate from which health protection measures must be taken at educational institutions.”

The President of the Medical Association, Klaus Reinhardt, said that the national strategy of the federal and state governments “gives people orientation and health care workers a little more planning security”. However, a comprehensive test strategy is now necessary, “which provides for tests where they are medically useful and which primarily uses the new possibilities of the corona rapid tests”.

The President of the German District Assembly, Reinhard Sager, told the newspapers of the Funke media group: “We can still prevent a second wave. The agreed upper limits for celebrations are therefore a correct step as one of the few nationwide guard rails.” At the same time, Sager called for a decentralized containment strategy to be adhered to.

In the opinion of the FDP, the measures against the virus should not only be based on the number of new infections, but also on the workload of the health authorities or local hospitals, among other things. FDP leader Christian Lindner welcomed the fact that the federal and state governments only agreed on a recommendation for celebrations in private apartments. For the liberals, the inviolability of the home applies. It is inconceivable for them that the police or regulatory office would knock on the door to check.

Green parliamentary group leader Katrin Göring-Eckardt held against the federal and state governments in the “Rheinische Post”, they did not act with foresight in the crisis. “You seem to be surprised once again that the cold season and the next vacation are just around the corner”. She called for an independent pandemic council.

The federal and state governments passed the following resolutions:

PRIVATE CELEBRATIONS:

All citizens are asked to consider critically in each individual case whether, how and to what extent private celebrations are necessary and justifiable. If the number of infections increases, upper limits should be set for the number of participants in two stages. If there are more than 35 new infections per 100,000 people in a district within seven days, a maximum of 50 people should be allowed to celebrate together in public or rented rooms. For parties in private rooms, a maximum number of 25 people is “strongly recommended” – but not mandatory, as the federal government originally wanted.

If there are more than 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in a district within seven days, a maximum of 25 people should be allowed to celebrate in public or rented rooms. For celebrations in private rooms, an upper limit of ten participants is “strongly recommended”. Exceptions could be allowed if there are approved celebrations by the health department.

FINE FOR WRONG DISCLOSURES IN RESTAURANTS:

Anyone who gives false personal information when visiting a restaurant should face a fine of at least 50 euros. In Schleswig-Holstein this should cost up to 1000 euros. Innkeepers are also held responsible for checking this information. Merkel called on restaurant operators to do better control. The data is important because it is collected to track possible infected contacts.

EARLY WARNING SYSTEM PLANNED:

A corona warning light proposed by NRW Prime Minister Armin Laschet (CDU) and Söder is not expressly mentioned. It is said, however, that the federal states would set up “a suitable early warning system” within seven days before a number of 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants were reached.

TRAVELING IN RISK AREAS:

There are high numbers of infections in many European countries and worldwide, and travel warnings apply. However, there should be special regulations, for example for necessary business trips.

FEVER AMBULANCES FOR AUTUMN AND WINTER:

In view of the expected flu wave in autumn and winter, the possibilities of using fever ambulances, specialist consultation hours and specialist practices should be used. At the same time, high-risk groups should also get vaccinated against seasonal flu as a precaution ./rm/bk/hoe/DP/zb