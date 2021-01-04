VIENNA (dpa-AFX) – In Austria, the lockdown planned until January 18 will be extended by one week, according to the government. Since the originally planned free trial was not possible due to opposition resistance, the closure of almost all shops will now last until January 24, as Health Minister Rudolf Anschober (Greens) said on Monday. The measure taken to combat the corona pandemic means that retailers, many service providers and restaurants will remain closed until then.

The entry restrictions from almost all countries around the world also remain in force. Almost everyone who enters from a corona risk area like Germany has to be in quarantine for up to ten days.

It was originally planned that everyone who underwent a corona test would be able to go to the shops that would be open again from January 18. For everyone without a test, an extended lockdown should apply until January 24th.

On Sunday, the opposition announced for various reasons that it would refuse to approve the relevant law. “Relaxation with indirect test obligations is not an effective means to lower the numbers,” said opposition leader Pamela Rendi-Wagner (SPÖ). The opposition can put the amendment on hold for two months through its majority in the state chamber.

The aim is that the number of new infections every day falls to a stable below 1000, said Anschober. A value of less than 100 new cases in seven days is aimed for per 100,000 inhabitants. This so-called seven-day incidence in Austria is currently around 160, in Germany it was 139.4. / Bn / DP / nas on Monday