BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) – According to EU information, the British-Swedish manufacturer AstraZeneca wants to deliver more vaccine to the European Union in the first quarter than announced. There would be nine million cans, so a total of 40 million cans, said EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday evening on Twitter. That is half of the originally targeted amount of 80 million cans.

According to von der Leyen, Astrazeneca also wants to start delivery a week earlier than planned. The company also wants to expand its production capacity in Europe. Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides spoke of good news and a good step forward.

Astrazeneca had surprisingly announced a week ago that it would deliver only 31 million doses of vaccine to EU countries in the first quarter instead of 80 million. The EU reacted indignantly and put pressure on the company to withdraw the delivery cut. According to von der Leyen, this should now happen at least in part. The vaccine has been approved for adults in the EU without age limit since Friday. In Germany, the Standing Vaccination Commission only recommends the drug for adults under 65 years of age.

Leyen discussed on Sunday in a video link with the bosses of seven vaccine manufacturers with whom the EU has supply contracts. She then said it was important to expand the currently limited production capacity. She announced that she wanted to set up a new authority called HERA in the fight against future pandemics, which, together with the private sector, should identify new dangers early and provide appropriate answers./vsr/DP/fba