BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – The German Association of Cities warns of funding gaps in the municipalities and hopes for further relief from the federal and state governments. “We therefore urgently appeal to the federal and state governments to renew their good decision from 2020: We also need compensation for the municipalities’ trade tax losses in 2021 and 2022,” said the President of the City Council and Mayor of Leipzig, Burkhard Jung, of the German Press Agency. In the new year, the revenue from trade tax will be around 6.6 billion euros less than originally expected.

Jung referred to the latest forecast by the Stability Council, which expects a deficit of 7.5 billion euros for the municipalities in 2021. In the next four years taken together, there is a risk of deficits for the municipalities amounting to 35 billion euros. The Stability Council is a federal and state body that monitors the budgets of both sides.

“In the year that is coming to an end, we got away with a black eye with our households in the cities,” said Jung. “The trade tax has collapsed massively. But we were still able to invest, thanks to courageous support from the federal and state governments.” For the next two years, however, there is still no common strategy to secure municipal investments.

The trade tax is the municipalities’ most important source of income. To compensate for the corona-related slump, the federal government is stepping in with 6.1 billion euros this year and with 4.8 billion euros for the states.

Jung warned that a dwindling investment power of the municipalities endangered the upswing in the entire country. “This endangers urban investments in day-care centers, schools, gyms and other infrastructure. Investments that are important for local people, but also for a quick economic recovery after the lockdown.”

A non-representative survey by the City Council in 52 municipalities from all parts of Germany provides indications of a considerable funding gap. In the cities involved, revenue per inhabitant is expected to drop to EUR 365 per inhabitant in comparison to 2019, i.e. the time before the corona pandemic. The cities participating in the survey reported a financial gap of 6.4 percent of their budget for the year 2021.

According to the city council, more than half of these cities have to submit their tight budgets to the supervisory authorities for approval, and a quarter are forced to adopt a budget security concept due to particularly severe budget problems. “This is practically always accompanied by a reduction in the city’s services for its citizens,” warned Jung. “We have to prevent the red pen from reigning in many cities in the future and the ability of many municipalities to act in terms of spending and investments from being massively restricted.” / Hrz / DP / stk