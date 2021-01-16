DORTMUND (dpa-AFX) – The recent setback in the title race hit Thomas Meunier very badly. Even his first goal for Borussia Dortmund to 1: 1 (0: 0) against FSV Mainz 05 gave the Belgian little consolation. “So often we have the chance to finish second, third or first. And then there are games like this. I am really disappointed,” commented the newcomer on the wild game on Sky TV in the final phase.

Just one week after the highly acclaimed appearance at the top game in Leipzig (3: 1), Borussia once again showed its different, less beautiful face on Saturday. As with the surprising home defeats against Cologne (1: 2) and Stuttgart (1: 5), BVB weakened against an outsider and missed the great opportunity to make up ground. After all, Meunier (73rd) saved his team in the empty Signal Iduna Park from being embarrassed and after Levin Öztunali (59th) took the Mainz lead, they equalized.

The pain was particularly deep with Marco Reus. Because the BVB captain became the unlucky person of the game. In the first half he missed the greatest chance to take the lead (26th), 15 minutes before the final whistle he shot a penalty kick past the goal when the score was 1: 1. “I actually have to apologize to the team. I could have decided the game or brought it in the right direction,” Reus confessed meekly. Like Meunier, he also mourned the missed opportunity to seize the opportunity and move up to third place: “We wanted to improve after the game in Leipzig, we couldn’t do that.”

After a strong first half with many opportunities, Borussia lost the thread and in the end had to be happy that Mainz did not score the winning goal on a counterattack. “We lost the goal danger in the second half. We wanted to force it too much. But the opponent didn’t give up that today,” complained BVB coach Edin Terzic, confirming that the guest had a “very passionate and disciplined appearance”.

The Mainz team had every reason to be happy. Because the draw with the high favorites was always good as an encouragement for the relegation battle. “The way we presented ourselves was a step in the right direction,” said coach Bo Svensson, “we were lucky in the first half because Dortmund were clearly the better team. But in the second half it was much more even. There we had a better chance of winning the game. “

The coach had special praise for the goalscorer Öztunali, who had hit the corner from a rather unpromising position: "Actually, I said Levi please don't shoot, but play the ball. But he never will after this shot hear more from me. "