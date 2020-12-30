MIAMI / NEW YORK (dpa-AFX) – Almost two years after the flight ban for the Boeing 737 Max, the aircraft type is back on the road with passengers in the USA. American Airlines first used a 737 Max on Tuesday on the route from Miami to New York. Flight AA718 landed punctually at 1:12 p.m. local time, according to the information on the online arrival board of LaGuardia Airport. The machine should later fly back to Miami, as a spokeswoman for the company said on dpa request.

These two flights on the route with the Boeing 737 Max are initially planned daily until next Monday, after which further flights with the machine should be added to the flight plan.

The machines of this aircraft type were withdrawn from service in March 2019 after two crashes with 346 dead. The main cause of the accidents was a faulty control program that steered the machines towards the ground.

After a series of technical changes and improvements to the software, the US aviation authority FAA approved the re-use of the Boeing 737 Max. At the beginning of December, a plane of this type with passengers on board had already started in Brazil./jac/DP/fba