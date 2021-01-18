FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) – Investors stay under cover at the beginning of the week before important events. In the corona crisis, there are signs of further aggravation in Germany and the transfer of power is approaching in the USA. Against this background, the Dax (DAX 30) continued its price slide from last Friday with further moderate losses. The leading index fell in early trading by 0.17 percent to 13,764.25 points.

At the same time, the MDAX fell by 0.21 percent to 30,970.93 points, while the leading euro zone index EuroStoxx 50 (EURO STOXX 50) fell by 0.3 percent. The US benchmark index Dow Jones Industrial (Dow Jones 30 Industrial) was ultimately unable to reduce its losses on Friday after trading closed in Europe. Impulses from New York will be missing this Monday. Two days before the inauguration of US President-elect Joe Biden, no action takes place there on Martin Luther King Day.

The federal and state governments want to discuss the corona situation in Germany this Tuesday. Further action is expected to be taken. “Investors are now questioning once again whether the current stock exchange prices are actually justified,” said portfolio manager Thomas Altmann from asset manager QC Partners in the morning. The 14,000 points exceeded by the Dax at the beginning of the year are history for the time being.

There was positive news from China on Monday, which gives hope for German exports in times of crisis. Despite the burdens from the corona pandemic, the local economy achieved significant growth in 2020 that exceeded expectations. In Asia, the stock exchanges in Shanghai and Hong Kong went up on Monday.

On the corporate side, attention is slowly being drawn towards the reporting season, which was last ushered in the USA with the first figures from large banks. On Monday, small caps with statements about their business development came into focus in this country.

Aareal Bank shares lost 1.1 percent after a 4.7 percent lower start, because the real estate financier felt the lockdowns last year with higher risk provisions and red numbers. The shareholders should nevertheless receive a dividend of 1.50 euros per share.

The papers of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (Deutsche Beteiligungs) fared significantly better, as the leaders in the SDax rose by 5.6 percent. The company promised significantly more profits for the past quarter than a year earlier. In a first comment, Baader Bank spoke of a strong start to the new financial year.

The third minor figure among the companies with key data presented was Hypoport (Hypoport SE), which showed relatively little movement with a minus of half a percent, which was almost in line with the market. The financial service provider grew significantly in the Corona year 2020 with its Europace financing marketplace.

Otherwise, some analyst comments caught the attention of investors. Goldman Sachs now recommends buying Infineon shares at their highest level in 20 years. Here the papers at the top of the Dax rose 3.2 percent.

At the flavor manufacturer Symrise, on the other hand, the opposite was the case after two gradations by Morgan Stanley and Societe Generale, where the price fell by 2.2 percent.

In the steel sector, the shares of Klöckner & Co (KlöcknerCo (KlöCo)) and Salzgitter continued their consolidation after Credit Suisse turned its assessments for both shares from a previously optimistic vote to “underperform”. They were the biggest losers in the SDax with dues of 6.1 and 4.7 percent ./tih/jha/