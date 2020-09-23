FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) – The recovery on the German stock market has picked up speed after the sell-off at the beginning of the week. The Dax (DAX 30) significantly expanded its previous day’s profits on Wednesday and rose by 1.47 percent to 12,779.67 points. The leading index followed the recent positive trend on the leading Wall Street.

The MDAX of medium-sized stock market stocks was up 1.11 percent at 26,895.93 points. The EuroStoxx 50 (EURO STOXX 50) as the leading index for the Eurozone rose by 1.4 percent.

On Monday, the fear of the rising wave of corona infections hit the stock markets badly. The Dax had lost more than four percent.

“After the brilliant price slide on Monday, bargain hunters are still on the prowl,” wrote market expert Timo Emden from Emden Research. The dramatic fall in price at the beginning of the week is still noticeably in the bones of investors. Gradually, however, the realization trickles through that the latest panic attack at the beginning of the week was a bit exaggerated.

Strong business figures from the world’s largest sporting goods manufacturer, Nike, made shareholders of local industry colleagues adidas and Puma (PUMA SE) cheer. The online shopping boom during the corona pandemic helped Nike generate significantly more profits in the most recent fiscal quarter. In addition, the analysts’ expectations were clearly exceeded. The shares of Adidas soared at the top of the Dax by 5.7 percent and the shares of Puma were the second-best value in the MDax with an increase of around 5 percent.

At the top of the MDax, OSRAM’s shares jumped around 14 percent. The reason for this was surprisingly high compensation payments from ams to Osram’s shareholders. After the takeover of the lighting company in July, the sensor manufacturer had concluded a domination and profit transfer agreement with it and agreed corresponding payments as part of this.

A buy recommendation lifted the SMA Solar shares at the top of the SDAX small cap index by more than nine percent. The trend reversal is in sight for the manufacturer of inverters for solar power, wrote the expert Constantin Hesse from the analysis company Jefferies.

The shares of the newcomer Knaus Tabbert had meanwhile started trading at the issue price. The first rate of the mobile home manufacturer was 58 euros exactly on the set price at which the papers were issued. Most recently they stood at 57.50 euros. Knaus Tabbert had just made the leap onto the stock exchange, the issue price could only be set at the lower end of the range./la/jha/