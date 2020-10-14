BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – After a decline in the numbers on Sunday and Monday, the health authorities in Germany reported more than 4,000 new corona infections within one day, according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) on Tuesday morning. According to the RKI, the total number is 4122. On Thursday, the number of new infections, 4058, exceeded the 4000 limit for the first time since April. On Saturday there were even 4721 newly detected cases.

On Monday, 2467 new corona infections were reported within one day. Experience has shown that the numbers recorded on Sundays and Mondays are usually lower, also because not all health authorities pass on data to the RKI on the weekend. On Tuesday a week ago, there were 2,639 cases.

There is still an increase in the number of Covid 19 patients treated in intensive care. According to the current RKI management report, 618 people infected with corona are currently (13.10., 12.15 p.m.) treated in intensive care, of which 319 are ventilated. A week ago (October 6th) this value was still 449 corona infected people (219 ventilated). In the week before (29.9.) There were 352 (195 ventilated). However, around 8,900 intensive care beds are currently still free in the German clinics.

The proportion of people over the age of 70 in the total number of Covid-19 cases reported in Germany since the start of the pandemic is 13 percent. However, among the deaths were 85 percent of people that age. So far, two deaths of people under 20 have been reported to the RKI. They both had previous illnesses.

According to the RKI, at least 329 453 people in Germany have been proven to have been infected with the Sars-CoV-2 virus since the start of the Corona crisis (data as of October 13, 12.00 a.m.). The number of deaths in connection with a corona infection was therefore 9634. That was 13 more than the previous day. According to estimates by the RKI, there are around 279,300 recovered.

According to RKI estimates in Germany, according to the management report on Tuesday, the number of reproductions, or R value for short, was 1.18 (previous day: 1.29). This means that one infected person infects a little more than one other person on average. The R-value depicts the infection rate about one and a half weeks beforehand.

In addition, the RKI gives a so-called seven-day R in its current situation report. The value relates to a longer period and is therefore less subject to daily fluctuations. According to RKI estimates, this value was 1.20 (previous day: 1.25) according to information on Tuesday. It shows the infection from 8 to 16 days ago./rbo/hu/DP/he