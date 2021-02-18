HEIDELBERG / MUNICH (dpa-AFX) – After the letter explosion at Lidl headquarters and a package explosion at a beverage manufacturer, a suspicious package was also discovered in Munich. The Heidelberg public prosecutor and the Baden-Württemberg State Criminal Police Office announced that it was possible to intercept and defuse the mail in a pact distribution center at Munich Airport on Thursday night. The package was addressed to a food company based in Bavaria.

The investigations into all three cases are centralized by the two authorities in Baden-Württemberg, “since a crime connection is currently assumed”. The Bavarian State Criminal Police Office is also closely involved. All shipments were addressed to food companies.

When opening a letter on Wednesday afternoon at Lidl’s headquarters in Neckarsulm (Heilbronn district), there was an explosion with three injured. Previously, an employee was injured in the deflagration in the goods receiving department of a beverage manufacturer in Eppelheim (Rhein-Neckar district) on Tuesday. According to the police, a package that the man had accepted was responsible for the deflagration. He suffered a bang trauma. Those injured in the detonations have now left the hospital

Specialists check the tracks secured at the crime scenes and on the defused broadcast in order to track down the perpetrator or perpetrators as quickly as possible, as reported by the police and the public prosecutor. A motif has not yet emerged. When asked how the suspicious package could be identified in Munich, the prosecution gave no answer./jug/DP/he