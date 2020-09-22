(New: Romney in the 2nd paragraph, streamlined in some places)

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) – Despite protests by the US Democrats, the Republicans in the Senate are holding on to a quick vote on the successor to the late constitutional judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Republican majority leader in the Chamber, Mitch McConnell, said Monday the Senate would vote on a US Supreme Court nominee later this year. Contrary to what the Democrats claim, there is enough time and good reasons for this.

In the ranks of the Republicans, no decisive resistance to a quick vote can be seen. In addition, it is expected that the necessary simple majority for the confirmation of Trump’s candidate will come about. “We have the votes to confirm Judge Ginsburg’s replacement before the election,” Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham told Fox News on Monday evening (local time). Senator Mitt Romney made it clear on Tuesday that he had no objection to a quick vote. He had been traded as a possible deviator.

The constitutional judges are nominated by the President and must be confirmed in the Senate. Republicans hold 53 seats out of 100 in the House of Representatives. To stop the nomination, four Republicans would have to vote with the Democrats.

Filling the vacant position in the US Supreme Court could have far-reaching consequences for the country’s socio-political orientation. Of the nine seats in the Supreme Court, only three are held by Liberals after Ginsburg’s death, the five remaining judges are considered conservative. A far more conservative America could emerge with decisions about abortion rights, immigration issues or civil rights. Since the judges are appointed for life, Trump could cement the conservative majority for years or even decades by appointing a comparatively young judge.

The Democrats are demanding that Ginsburg’s post in the influential Supreme Court be filled by the winner of the November 3rd presidential election. They hope that their candidate Joe Biden will have the right to nominate them as the election winner. Since around a third of the 100 Senate seats will be filled in the election, the majority could turn in favor of the Democrats. This could block Trump’s candidates. The new Senate will meet on January 3rd. The winner of the presidential election will be sworn in on January 20th.

On Saturday Trump wants to announce in the White House who he wants to nominate for the post of judge. He prefers to vote before the election and wants to propose a woman to succeed Ginsburg. Five candidates were shortlisted, he said on Monday. Trump confirmed that including the judges Amy Coney Barrett (48) from Chicago and Barbara Lagoa (52) from Florida, who are considered favorites by the US media. Barrett and Lagoa are described as conservative Catholics who oppose abortion, for example.

Ginsburg, on the other hand, was a liberal women’s rights activist and an icon of the civil rights movement. She died on Friday at the age of 87 after suffering from cancer. Several memorial ceremonies for the longtime constitutional judge are planned in Washington this week. According to the Supreme Court, the funeral is not scheduled for next week in a private setting at the National Cemetery in Arlington.

Trump questioned reports on Monday that Ginsburg’s last wish was that her successor would be determined by a new president. Trump told Fox News that he didn’t know if Ginsburg actually said that or if it was formulated by his Democratic opponents in Congress. Ginsburg’s granddaughter Clara Spera confirmed to the British broadcaster BBC that her grandmother had dictated to her: “My fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is in office.”

Senate Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer urged his Republican opponent McConnell to honor Ginsburg’s request. Schumer pointed out that McConnell had blocked a candidate from President Barack Obama to succeed the late Conservative constitutional judge Antonin Scalia in the 2016 election year. McConnell had said more than eight months before the 2016 election: “The American people should have a vote in choosing their next Supreme Court judge, so this post should not be filled until we have a new president.”

The dispute over the successor is likely to shape the hot phase of the US election campaign. Trump warned during an appearance on Monday: “If Joe Biden and the Democrats come to power, they will pack the Supreme Court full of left-wing radicals who will unilaterally change American society beyond recognition.” Trump’s supporters chanted “Fill the Seat” – in German something like: Occupy the seat./cy/lkl/DP/nas