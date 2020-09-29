(Statement from Pelosi and more supplemented by Trump)

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) – A good month before the US presidential election, incumbent Donald Trump comes under pressure from an explosive report in the New York Times on his taxes and finances. The newspaper wrote, among other things, that the US president only paid $ 750 federal income tax in 2016 and 2017. In addition, Trump’s tax records show that he is personally liable for debts of $ 421 million. Of that, more than $ 300 million would be due over the next four years.

The publication gives the US Democrats around Trump’s challenger Joe Biden the opportunity to re-raise questions about the president’s tax behavior and potential conflicts of interest.

The Democratic spokeswoman for the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, promptly spoke of a “national security issue” with regard to the information on Trump’s debts. It is important to know who the creditors are, she said on TV channel MSNBC. “Are they different countries? How far do they have influence? For me it is a question of national security.”

Trump wrote in a tweet on Monday that he had very little debt compared to his “extraordinary” assets. When he first ran for the White House, he said that he could publish information about his finances, which would reveal all assets and debts. “It’s a very impressive report that also shows that I am the only president who has been proven to forego his presidential salary of more than $ 400,000,” Trump tweeted.

Trump immediately dismissed the report on Sunday as “total fake news”. His son Donald Trump Jr. did not deny any information from the article on Monday, but only criticized the fact that the “New York Times” had selectively picked out information.

The exchange of blows should continue when Trump and Biden meet on Tuesday evening local time (3.00 CEST on Wednesday) in the eagerly anticipated first TV duel.

According to its own statements, the “New York Times” got access to tax documents from Trump and hundreds of companies in his group of companies from more than two decades. This shows, among other things, that Trump had not paid any income taxes in 10 out of 15 years before 2016, given the high reported losses, the newspaper wrote.

Trump said, “I’ve paid a lot, I’ve also paid a lot of taxes to the state, New York state charges a lot.” He will publish his tax returns when the IRS audit, which has been ongoing for years, has been completed. “The IRS doesn’t treat me well. They treat me very badly,” said the US president.

The United States has a long history of issuing financial and tax records to high officials. Presidential candidates usually publish these during the election campaign. Trump had already rejected this as a candidate in 2016 with reference to the IRS auditing. The IRS itself emphasizes that ongoing auditing does not stand in the way of publications.

According to the New York Times, an IRS investigation reveals a tax credit of $ 72.9 million that he received after claiming high losses. If the IRS deems them illegal, it could cost Trump more than $ 100 million. The president is currently defending himself in a court in New York against an attempt by prosecutors from Manhattan to gain access to his private financial records.

For Trump, the publication also poses an image problem. For years he has presented himself as a successful and skilled businessman. General accusations that he pays too little taxes have not harmed him so far. When the then opposing candidate Hillary Clinton pointed out his low tax payments in the 2016 election campaign, he interjected that it showed that he was “smart”. The figures published by the “New York Times” list losses that could not only be explained with tax minimization, but also with poor economic activity.

The luxury hotel that opened in the converted old post office building in Washington in 2016 alone accumulated losses of $ 55.5 million by 2018. At the same time it was deposited as security for 160 million dollars in loans. Donald Trump Jr. named the renovation of the hotel as one of the reasons for the low tax payments in 2016 and 2017. They got “historic tax credits” for it.

“My father paid tens of millions in taxes,” Trump Jr. said on Fox News. But there are years with depreciation and tax credits. “People don’t understand what makes a business.” The report omits property taxes, social security contributions or real estate taxes, said Trump’s son. “You’re putting out this selective image two days before the debate to provide a target for someone like Joe Biden,” he accused the newspaper.

According to the report, a very successful Trump venture was the TV show “The Apprentice”, which has brought him a total of $ 427.4 million over the years. The money went into the purchase of hotels and golf clubs, and the high reported losses have minimized the tax burden.

The detail from the report that Trump had more than 70,000 dollars in hairdressing expenses tax deducted in the “apprentice” era caused ridicule on the Internet. For his daughter Ivanka, nine companies had deducted costs of 95,464 dollars for hairstyles and make-up./so/DP/he