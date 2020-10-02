(New: More details)

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) – Four weeks before the US presidential election, incumbent Donald Trump and First Lady Melania contracted the corona virus. “We will start our quarantine and recovery immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER,” wrote the 74-year-old Trump shortly after midnight on Friday (local time) on Twitter. If Trump can no longer exercise office, Vice President Mike Pence would be ready.

Trump’s personal physician Sean Conley said Donald and Melania Trump are doing well. “Please rest assured that I expect the president will continue to perform his duties uninterruptedly throughout his recovery.”

In the corona pandemic, Trump is repeatedly accused of not taking the threat posed by the virus seriously. He usually does not wear a mask in public and has repeatedly disparaged his Democratic challenger Joe Biden about wearing masks – most recently on Tuesday at the first television duel.

So far there have been 7.2 million corona cases in the USA, and more than 207,000 people have died as a result.

“Your president will continue to put the people first,” wrote White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany on Twitter, pleading for the unity of the nation: “America stands united”. The power of the whole country is with President Trump and the First Lady.

Pence wished Trump a speedy recovery. “We join the millions across America who are praying for a full and speedy recovery. God bless you, President Trump & our wonderful First Lady Melania,” he tweeted on behalf of his wife Karen.

The US is on the home stretch for the November 3rd election, in which Trump is running for a second term. He competes against the Democrat Joe Biden. The corona pandemic, which is by no means under control in the USA, had turned the election campaign on its head anyway. In the coming days, the 74-year-old had planned numerous appearances, some of them big events. Despite the pandemic, thousands of followers had taken part in such events in recent weeks.

On Thursday evening it was first announced that Trump’s close advisor Hope Hicks had tested positive for the virus. Trump himself confirmed the infection of his employee in an interview with Fox News and said that he and Melania had been tested. Hicks had traveled to the side of the president in the past few days: on Tuesday for the TV debate between Trump and Biden in Cleveland, on Wednesday for an election campaign appearance in the US state of Minnesota.

In photos from Wednesday, Hicks was seen at the Joint Base Andrews military airfield outside the presidential helicopter Marine One in close proximity to Trump’s adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner. Neither of them wore mouth and nose protection. She was also with other employees of the President. At first it was unclear whether other people around him had become infected.

“Like far too many other Americans this year, the President of the United States and I are in quarantine at home after testing positive for Covid-19. We are fine and I have canceled all upcoming commitments,” wrote Melania Trump Friday morning on twitter. “Please take care of yourselves and we will all get through this together.”

A White House spokesman, Judd Deere, said on request Thursday evening: “The President takes the health and safety of himself and everyone who works for him and the American people very seriously.” Both when traveling and in the White House, the CDC’s current guidelines and proven measures to reduce the risk of infection are followed, the statement said.

Trump and the White House always justified the fact that he usually does not wear a mask in public by stating that he and those around him were regularly tested for the corona virus. Trump’s spokeswoman McEnany had described wearing masks as a “personal decision” in June and pointed out that she was regularly tested.

At the beginning of May it became known that the press secretary of US Vice President Mike Pence, Katie Miller, had become infected. In late July, White House National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien tested positive./lkl/DP/zb