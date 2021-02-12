(Early completion of defense)

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) – In impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump the former president’s defense lawyers have thrown back the accusations. It is an unjust, unconstitutional and politically motivated process, said lawyer Michael van der Veen on Friday. In addition, Trump did not call for violence in his speech immediately before his supporters stormed the Capitol on January 6th. The Democrats’ claims that the Republican incited protesters are “absurd and monstrous lies,” the Senate attorney said. It is “clear” that the Democrats “hate” Trump, he argued.

As president, Trump has always advocated “law and order” and never called for violence, said the lawyer. The criticized statements in his speech were “ordinary political statements” covered by the right to freedom of expression, said van der Veen. Trying to selectively restrict freedom of expression is illegal, he said. Trump had incited his supporters at a rally on January 6th that the election victory had been stolen from him. Among other things, he said: “If you don’t fight like the devil, you will have no more land.”

Trump’s lawyers had two days to respond to the arguments of the House prosecutors. However, they completed their lecture after three hours. Next there was four hours for questions from the senators. This could mean that the final vote on impeachment could take place at the weekend. So far it looks like an acquittal for the Republican Trump. The Democrats want to lock Trump with a conviction for future political offices at the federal level.

Another Trump defense attorney, David Schoen, accused the House of Representatives of relying on unconfirmed media reports and manipulated evidence to harm the ex-president. Schoen criticized that the prosecutors based their presentations on Trump quotes that were deliberately taken out of context.

To defend Trump’s January 6 call to fight, lawyers showed senators dozens of video clips from the past few years in which prominent Democrats called for Trump to “fight” and demand his impeachment. “Fight hard for the change,” said Senator Elizabeth Warren in a clip. “I’m not afraid of a fight,” said the former presidential candidate in another video. An older video of the pop singer Madonna, who talks about blowing up the White House, showed the defenders twice to underline their argument. “All political statements should be protected, equally for all of us,” demanded lawyer van der Veen.

He stressed that the process was unconstitutional because Trump had already left office. The Democrats only want to “try to disqualify their political opponents”. The majority of the Senate decided on Tuesday that the procedure initiated during Trump’s term of office was constitutional.

Van der Veen argued, however, that the Democrats are only fueled by “hatred” of Trump. “This kind of political hatred has no place in our political institutions,” he said.

On January 6, supporters of the elected president forcibly stormed the Capitol. Congress met there to officially confirm the election victory of Trump’s successor Joe Biden. Five people were killed in the riots, including a police officer. The Democrats accuse him of “inciting a riot” and have initiated impeachment proceedings in the House of Representatives. The impeachment process is managed and decided in the Senate. The Congress Chamber takes on the role of a court. To be convicted, 17 Republicans would have to join the 50 Democrats in the Senate. Only six Republican senators voted with the Democrats in the vote on constitutionality.

The prosecutors presented their allegations against Trump on Wednesday and Thursday, using dramatic video recordings and a meticulous retelling of the attack on the Capitol. You accuse Trump of having prepared the ground for the attack with his election fraud allegations for months and ultimately having deliberately instigated and orchestrated the outbreak of violence. Prosecutors also accused Trump of showing no remorse and of later calling his statements at the January 6 rally "perfectly appropriate". They argue that Trump must be held accountable by the Senate so that he cannot call for violence again in the future. The threat from fanatical Trump supporters persists, they warned.