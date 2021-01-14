(continuously updated)

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – The antitrust authorities in Germany can in the future take more rigorous action against competition violations by large digital companies such as Amazon, Google (Alphabet C (ex Google)) and Facebook. On Thursday, in third reading, the Bundestag approved the reform of the Act against Restraints of Competition (GWB), which had been discussed for months. Accordingly, the Federal Cartel Office will be able to take action against distortions of competition more easily in the future if market-dominating digital companies exploit their position.

The reform was adopted with the votes of the ruling coalition and the Greens. The opposition parties AfD, FDP and Left abstained from voting. The amendment mainly consists of a new paragraph 19a. This allows the Cartel Office for the first time to determine the “outstanding cross-market importance” of digital platforms and then to prohibit them from certain practices.

For example, it should be ensured that the Internet giants do not offer their own products on their platforms in preference to products from competitors. Antitrust proceedings are to be accelerated so that the authorities can ensure fair competition more quickly.

Business combinations should only be subject to control if a participating company in Germany has at least an annual turnover of 50 million euros instead of the previous 25 million and another participating company also has an annual turnover in Germany of at least 17.5 million euros instead of the previous five million.

The digital update for competition law should actually have been adopted in 2020. However, the Union and the SPD could not initially agree whether the legal process should also be shortened in order to avoid years of legal disputes between the digital companies and the Federal Cartel Office. Ultimately, the Union prevailed with its view that complaints no longer end up first at the Düsseldorf Higher Regional Court, but are dealt with directly before the Federal Court of Justice (BGH) as the highest instance. Previously, the law professor Hermann-Josef Bunte, former judge at the Hanseatic Higher Regional Court, and the Federal Court of Justice itself had cleared the legal concerns out of the way in short reports.

Speakers from the governing parties emphasized that the amendment does not want to slow down the digital economy by only targeting companies because of their sheer size. “We only want to take their responsibility where they abuse their market position to the detriment of competitors, consumers and companies,” said CDU MP Matthias Heider. His party colleague Hansjörg Durz said: “We are celebrating nothing less than the birth of the social digital economy.”

The Greens approved the amendment, but criticized the “slow pace” with which the reform was implemented. Instead of changing antitrust law, the AfD advocated a voluntary code of conduct that should be negotiated between business associations and consumer associations. The left, on the other hand, called for a preventive smashing of the large Internet companies, as is currently being discussed in the USA.

The President of the Federal Cartel Office, Andreas Mundt, welcomed the parliamentary decision. “The German legislator is an international pioneer here.” Similar instruments are also being discussed at European level, but the legislative process is still at the very beginning. “In the future, we will be able to prohibit certain behaviors by big-tech companies earlier, so before the child has fallen into the well.”

The Federation of German Industries (BDI) sees it differently. Iris Plöger, member of the executive board, criticized: “The intervention criterion should continue to be the accusation of abuse, not the mere existence of critical market power.” The tightening of abuse control is a paradigm shift. “National solo efforts in platform regulation endanger the growth of German industrial platforms,” ​​warned Plöger. She praised the increase in the thresholds for merger control.

The Association of German Magazine Publishers (VDZ) and the Federal Association of Digital Publishers and Newspaper Publishers (BDZV) welcomed the amendment. The new rules would now finally enable the Cartel Office to take action against discrimination against third parties and the preferential treatment of own offers by gatekeeper platforms. The authority of the authority to prohibit inappropriate market conditions of gatekeeper platforms, which harm the economy and consumers, is also of central importance.

The digital association Bitkom said that the law carries the risk of slowing down data-driven business models. “Companies will have to think twice about investing in innovative solutions if they then have to share the knowledge gained from them with competitors.” It is positive that the law should reduce competition hurdles and facilitate market access for companies. “The accelerated decision-making processes can create legal certainty, but also raise constitutional questions.”

From the point of view of the SME Association BVMW, the law is of great importance for the companies organized in it. “During the reform, it was important for us to find the right balance between the growth opportunities of German and European platforms on the one hand and preventing the abuse of market power on the other,” says BVMW Federal Managing Director Markus Jerger, according to a press release./chd/DP/fba