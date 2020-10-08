(New: More details)

BERLIN / BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) – Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer has defended the EU Commission’s proposals for a reform of European migration and asylum policy against criticism from its own parliamentary group. It goes without saying that a national government does not fully find itself in the proposals from Brussels, said the CSU politician on Thursday on the sidelines of consultations with the other EU interior ministers. “But my parliamentary group, like the entire federal government, can rely on us to ensure that there are no special burdens for the Federal Republic of Germany.”

The interior ministers discussed the new proposals for the first time on Thursday. Because of the corona pandemic, the conference only took place via video. The EU states have been arguing about asylum policy for years – especially about whether and how migrants should be distributed. The states and the EU Parliament are now negotiating the proposals made by the EU Commission in September. According to this, countries like Greece and Italy are to be relieved, in particular with stronger border protection and with help in the repatriation of rejected asylum seekers.

At the same time, the EU Commission wants all states to make a contribution. Countries that refuse to accept migrants are said to be responsible for the repatriation of rejected asylum seekers. A compulsory distribution of migrants, which is a red rag for some countries, should only exist in absolute exceptions.

Union faction vice-chairman Thorsten Frei (CDU) recently warned of deterioration for Germany – for example, because the group of people who are expected to join families in Europe is to be expanded. Because Germany has taken in a particularly large number of people, “the expanded concept of the family planned by the commission would place a greater burden on us,” Frei told the world. Also with a view to the so-called secondary migration – i.e. the onward movement of asylum seekers from one EU country to the next – Germany’s interests are not sufficiently taken into account.

Seehofer now appeased: “Of course we are looking at the secondary migration.” This is one of the main problems. In addition, one makes sure “that there is no uncontrolled family reunification”. “But that doesn’t mean you have to question the whole package in bulk.” He warned: “The worst thing would be if we couldn’t find a solution, for everyone, including Germany.”

The Federal Association of Unaccompanied Minor Refugees also does not assume that significantly more relatives will follow. “The inclusion of the siblings in the” nuclear family “through the new draft of the so-called Dublin regulation does not result in any mandatory legal change in the German situation regarding siblings’ immigration,” said the expert Ulrike Schwarz of the German press agency. Only relatives of refugees who are already in the EU or in Iceland, Switzerland, Norway and Liechtenstein would benefit.

Because Germany will hold the EU Council Presidency until the end of the year, Seehofer will lead the discussions. At a meeting of the interior ministers in early December, he wants to reach a political agreement, at least on the sensitive issues. Austria was open-minded. Interior Minister Karl Nehammer told “Welt” that he was critical of the fact that migrants could be distributed in crisis situations. Hungary and the Czech Republic in particular had clearly rejected the migration package. EU Interior Commissioner Ylva Johansson was optimistic that an agreement would be possible./hrz/DP/zb