(New: More details)

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) – After the death of the legendary constitutional judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a bitter political battle for her successor is emerging that could shape the USA for decades. Should President Donald Trump’s Republicans fill the vacant post, that would cement the conservative majority in the Supreme Court. The US Supreme Court often has the final say on controversial policy issues such as abortion, immigration, gun law, and discrimination.

The left-liberal lawyer Ginsburg died on Friday at the age of 87 from complications from cancer. The Supreme Court, which often decides with a narrow majority along ideological lines, has nine seats. Of these, three are now clearly assigned to the liberal camp. Ginsburg was the most prominent representative of the liberal wing.

Trump made it clear on Saturday that he would like to fill Ginsburg’s position again during his term in office. At the same time, however, his statements also indicated that he would like to have the necessary majority in the US Senate behind him before he rushes ahead with a nomination a few weeks before the presidential election.

The US Supreme Court justices are nominated by the President and confirmed by the Senate. The Republicans have a majority of 53 of the 100 votes in the Chamber. However, it is far from certain that enough Republican senators will support the replacement before the next presidential term.

“We were brought into the position of power to make decisions for the people who voted for us,” wrote Trump on Twitter on Saturday to the Republican address. The most important task of this is to appoint judges to the Supreme Court. “We have this obligation without delay!”

KEY ROLE FOR US SOCIETY

In the coming years, the Supreme Court could, among other things, deal with the right to abortion, which many conservatives have wanted to overturn for years. President Barack Obama’s health care reforms will also end up in the Supreme Court again – as will important decisions on the status of migrants living in the United States.

The judges are appointed for life. Another conservative judge could consolidate the balance for decades. At the same time, the current Supreme Court with eight judges could land a dispute over the results of the presidential election in the coming months. Trump has appointed the conservative constitutional judges Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh during his tenure so far.

TUG OF WAR FOR SUCCESSION

The Republican Senate majority leader, Mitch McConnell, announced just hours after Ginsburg’s death that a candidate nominated by President Trump would get a vote. The Democrats, on the other hand, insisted that Ginsburg’s successor should not be settled until the next presidential term. “Without a doubt, the voters should choose the president, and the president should propose the judge to the Senate,” said Trump’s challenger Joe Biden. The presidential election is on November 3rd, the winner is sworn in on January 20th, 2021.

VOLTS OF THE REPUBLICANS

McConnell had to resort to some argumentative acrobatics when making his announcement. In 2016, the Republicans under his leadership blocked a Supreme Court candidate nominated by the then Democratic President Barack Obama in the Senate – also with reference to the upcoming presidential election. With this in mind, the Democratic minority leader in the Senate, Chuck Schumer, called on the Republicans to decide on the replacement under the next president. He repeated exactly McConnell’s words from 2016. McConnell argued that unlike then, the president and the majority of senators belonged to one party this time.

JUSTICIDOL OF THE CIVIL RIGHTS MOVEMENT

With her decades-long struggle for equal rights for women, for minorities and against discrimination, Ginsburg has become a justice icon and an idol of the civil rights movement. As a lawyer before the Supreme Court in the 1970s, she had successfully taken action against rules that discriminated against women. One of the most important consequences is that the Supreme Court accepted that the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution also protects equal rights for women. On this basis, discrimination against women could be denounced as unconstitutional.

Ginsburg was nominated for the Supreme Court in 1993 by the then Democratic President Bill Clinton – and subsequently became the most famous face of the nine-member judiciary. The then 60-year-old was the second woman ever at the court. Even when she was a student, she was one of the few women in a male domain.

BRILLIANT LAWYER IN THE FIGHT AGAINST CANCER

Ginsburg made a name for herself not least with her sharp argumentation. Her life and work is the subject of several films and books. Many liberals in particular celebrate her as an icon. Her face can be found on souvenirs and as graffiti on house facades.

Ginsburg had to undergo radiation therapy in August 2019 because of a malignant tumor in the pancreas. The year before, she had had lung surgery after doctors found two malignant lumps. After several hospital stays, she announced in July 2020 that she had cancer again and was undergoing chemotherapy.

SORRY IN WASHINGTON

Immediately after Ginsburg’s death became known, hundreds of mourners gathered in front of the Washington court. Trump praised Ginsburg as the “titan of law” and ordered that flags on the White House and state buildings be set at half mast for one day./so/DP/zb