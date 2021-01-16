(more details)

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – North Rhine-Westphalia’s Prime Minister Armin Laschet will head the CDU in the future. The 59-year-old was elected to succeed Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer as chairman of a digital federal party conference on Saturday. He prevailed in a runoff election with 521 to 466 votes against ex-Union parliamentary group leader Friedrich Merz. Merz then caused a stir with a surprising foray: He offered Laschet to join the current federal government and take over the Ministry of Economics from Peter Altmaier (CDU), as he himself wrote on Twitter. Chancellor Angela Merkel immediately rejected that. “The Chancellor is not planning to reshuffle the government,” said a government spokesman when asked.

With the election of the party chairman, the CDU ended an almost one-year stalemate after Kramp-Karrenbauer announced in February 2020 that it would not stand again for the CDU chairmanship. It remains to be seen who will lead the Union as candidate for Chancellor in the federal election.

Laschet came in the runoff election to 52.6 percent of the votes cast including abstentions, Merz to 47.0 percent. The third applicant, foreign policy specialist Norbert Röttgen, was eliminated in the first round. In this first round, Merz received 385 votes, Laschet 380 and Röttgen 224. The result of the online voting still has to be formally confirmed by postal vote in order to be legally secure. But then only the name Laschet is on the ballot paper of the 1001 delegates. The result is to be announced next Friday.

Laschet called on the CDU to unity at the end of the party congress – especially with a view to the super election year. “Everyone will be against us, the SPD, the Greens and the Left.” The AfD is aggressively coming from the other side. “And the main goal of the FDP will not be that the next chancellor will be appointed by the CDU,” said Laschet. “That’s why we now have to unite against all of them.”

Laschet made it clear that he wants to involve Merz in the party. They had valued each other for many years. He had agreed to meet with Merz to consider “how his contribution to our party can look like,” said the new party leader. “It’s an important personality for us. And regardless of the people, we now have to work even more intensively on the topics that he writes in our studbook.”

According to his own statements, Laschet had already been informed by Merz of his interest in the post of Federal Minister of Economics at that time. But he only offered him a place in the presidium, he said on ARD and ZDF. The offer to join the new party leadership remains in place. “There are no other issues at the moment.” Unlike Merz, Röttgen was elected to the CDU presidium after his defeat.

Merkel congratulated the new party leader on Twitter and wrote: “I’m looking forward to our cooperation.” Kramp-Karrenbauer called on Twitter for unity: “And now everyone together for our Union and our country.” The CSU chairman Markus Söder declared in Nuremberg: “Armin Laschet and I will, I am quite sure, find a common, intelligent and cohesive solution for all further questions that arise.” He did not address the question of the candidate for chancellor directly. Laschet said on ZDF: “We will find a candidate for Chancellor together in April.”

Volker Bouffier (806 yes-votes), Julia Klöckner (787), Silvia Breher (777), Thomas Strobl (670) and Jens Spahn (589) were elected as deputy chairmen. The health minister moves up to the circle. Before the election of the chairman, he had used a question and answer session with the three applicants to plead for Laschet. This was partially accused of unsportsmanlike conduct in the party. Laschet and Spahn see themselves as a team.

Laschet had mentioned his experience as head of government in his application speech, which was at times emotional. “You have to master the tools of the trade of a middle-class politics,” he said. He referred to the negotiations to phase out coal or the fight against crime in North Rhine-Westphalia. Laschet paid tribute to Merkel’s services. Their reputation can be summed up in one word: trust. The CDU will not be chosen for the merits of the past. What is needed is a “decade of modernization”. Laschet emphasized: “The CDU must once again become a think tank and a place for discussion.” The party is not a “one-man show,” he stressed.

Merz indirectly claimed the candidacy for chancellor in his application speech in the event that he was elected party leader. His claim is “leadership of this party, but also leadership of our country,” said the 65-year-old. He made it clear that he can imagine a black-green federal government. He referred to the black-green coalition in Hesse led by Volker Bouffier (CDU) and said: “Something like that works. And that doesn’t only work if you are particularly green yourself. It works particularly and it works better when you are in such a coalition brings its own convictions, its own opinions, its own locations. “

Röttgen, who was defeated in the first ballot, campaigned for a renewal of the CDU. The party must again be the place where questions about the future are discussed and answers are found. “It’s really only about one thing: future skills.”

Laschet also received congratulations on the election from political competition. The SPD chairwoman Saskia Esken wished him every success in bringing the CDU together. “In the coalition, coping with Corona is a challenge that cannot tolerate any further internal party competition between the conservatives.” FDP boss Christian Lindner tweeted: “To such a good cooperation and such sporty competition as federal chairman as we had both earlier as NRW state chairman.”

The Greens bosses Annalena Baerbock and Robert Habeck declared: “We are looking forward to an exciting political competition about the question of which force will lead our country courageously, decisively and with renewed momentum out of the crisis into this decisive decade.”

Left chair Katja Kipping was much more critical: “With Laschet, the CDU now has a new party chairman, but by no means a candidate for chancellor. Regardless of who wins the race for CDU candidacy, the CDU will not be ready to set the course ensure that we come out of the crisis fairly. ” The AfD federal chairman Jörg Meuthen wrote in a message: “Bad news for Germany: Now it will continue to comment!”

Because of the corona crisis, the CDU election party conference took place digitally for the first time. In Germany there have already been digital party conferences, for example with the Greens and the CSU, but no elections have taken place there. Only the closest leadership circle and applicants for the chairmanship were present in the party conference studio on the Berlin exhibition grounds. Delegates, guests and journalists were not allowed./sk/DP/mis