BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – In view of the persistently high number of corona infections, the federal government proposes an upper limit of 25 participants for celebrations in private rooms. In public spaces, it should be a maximum of 50 people, according to a draft of a draft resolution from the federal government for the deliberations of Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) with the Prime Minister this Tuesday, available to the German Press Agency in Berlin. The “Bild” newspaper first reported the numbers. Overall, the federal government proposes a regionally graduated procedure – no blanket measures.

In view of the number of infections, no further opening steps should currently be permitted, the paper continues. In order to enable correct contact tracking, regulatory authorities should be able to prove violations of incorrect personal information in restaurants with a minimum fine of 50 euros. What is needed here is the citizens’ sense of responsibility. When visiting bars, restaurants and events, you should “support the rapid detection and containment of corona outbreaks” by providing correct and complete personal data and contact information.

In particularly affected regions, according to the federal government, alcohol consumption should also be limited under certain conditions. In order to minimize infections in the catering industry, “time-limited serving bans for alcohol would have to be issued”, it says in the draft.

It is unclear whether the maximum numbers mentioned should only apply to private parties if certain limit values ​​are broken for new infections. The draft states in so-called square brackets that the federal states should limit the number of participants at festivals if the number of 35 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in a district is exceeded within seven days. This means that the critical number of new infections for this regulation still has to be negotiated in the conference.

A determination of lower values ​​by a state or a municipality remains possible after the draft. Exceptions could be made for announced celebrations with hygiene plans approved by the health department.

If more than 50 people per 100,000 inhabitants are infected in a district within 7 days, further measures are to be adopted, the paper continues. In particular, the number of participants should then be further limited – according to the ideas of the federal government to a maximum of 10 participants in private rooms and a maximum of 25 participants in public rooms.

A corona warning light proposed by NRW Prime Minister Armin Laschet (CDU) and Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) is not expressly mentioned in the federal draft. It is said, however, that the federal states would “set up a suitable early warning system before the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants is reached in order to avoid exceeding this incidence as much as possible”.

Söder had declared that a uniform, binding, proportionate and reliable set of rules was necessary, which would then apply throughout Germany. If certain numbers of infections are exceeded, this would jump to yellow or red. Then measures would come into force, such as tests for risk groups, fewer spectators at sporting events, fewer participants at private events or a stricter mask requirement, for example in public places.

Merkel warned at a video conference of the CDU presidium on Monday, according to information from participants, of a significant increase in new corona infections in Germany. If these develop weekly like this, there will be 19,200 new infections a day at Christmas. The Chancellor had that extrapolated, it said. Schools, daycare centers and the economy have priority, said Merkel. You have to address local sources of infection very clearly, otherwise you would have numbers at Christmas like in France – where the situation is extremely tense again.

Most recently, Merkel and the state heads of government discussed necessary measures in the pandemic in a video link at the end of August. Concerned about the increasing number of Covid-19 infections, the federal and state governments refused to relax the requirements at the time, they tightened them to some extent. Even then, celebrations in private and family circles, which are considered to be one of the main causes of the increasing number of infections, caused concern. Here, the federal and state governments were unable to agree on nationwide upper limits for the number of participants./bk/rm/DP/he