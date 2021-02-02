(continuously updated)

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – After the summit is before the summit: The top talks about the sluggish vaccination start in Germany with Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) on Monday evening produced little concrete and triggered a lot of criticism from the opposition and associations. Meanwhile, the next important consultation is already in focus: On Wednesday in a week, Merkel and the prime ministers of the federal states want to decide whether the lockdown in Germany, which is initially limited to February 14, will be extended again. Politicians give little hope for easing.

Opposition parties and associations were disappointed with the results of the so-called vaccination summit on Tuesday. Criticism came from the business world because of the lack of prospects for a way out of the lockdown.

The prime ministers of the federal states, pharmaceutical representatives, representatives of the EU Commission and experts discussed the problems with the start of corona vaccinations in Germany for several hours with Merkel on Monday evening. The Chancellor then reaffirmed the goal of making a vaccination offer to all citizens by the end of summer on September 21, that is to be able to get at least the first vaccination, as Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) later specified in the ARD “Tagesthemen”. Merkel also added: “I think we were able to bring a bit of realism into it today. Because miracles will not happen now.” In the early evening, the CDU politician wanted to explain the government’s corona policy again in an interview on ARD.

After anger about organizational problems, the federal and state governments now want to coordinate more closely on upcoming deliveries. In a “national vaccination plan”, certain assumptions are to be modeled in the future in order to be able to better estimate quantities of the vaccine in advance. Deliveries of the coveted corona vaccine in Germany should increase significantly by the summer. But Spahn is expecting “hard weeks of scarcity” until April. The manufacturers have made it clear that this cannot be accelerated any faster, not even with money, said the Minister of Health.

The chairman of the Standing Vaccination Commission, Thomas Mertens, who also took part in the deliberations, said in “Welt” what was presented by the company representatives at the summit was convincing. The production of such a vaccine is not trivial, the technology only exists in very few places. Biontech (BioNTech (ADRs)) boss Ugur Sahin said in the “Tagesthemen” that the manufacturers are in an exceptional situation. “We ourselves depend on the suppliers supplying us with materials,” he said.

Sharp criticism came from the opposition: The leader of the left-wing parliamentary group in the Bundestag, Amira Mohamed Ali, said on Tuesday: “I expect the federal government to stop talking about the bush and come up with a clear plan on how to end this vaccination chaos . ” Her co-boss Dietmar Bartsch told the newspapers of the Funke media group that the result of the vaccination summit was primarily a sedative pill for the population.

FDP boss Christian Lindner also described the results as disappointing and renewed his demand for a “speed bonus” in order to expand capacities in the pharmaceutical industry. Greens boss Robert Habeck criticized in the ARD “Morgenmagazin” that a vaccination summit should actually explain a strategy. Instead, only a strategy was announced. “And I don’t think that’s satisfactory.” AfD parliamentary group leader Alexander Gauland spoke of a “pure (n) show event with which those responsible for the vaccination disaster have tried to cover up their failure”.

The Federal Managing Director of the BVMW SME Association, Markus Jerger, said: “The vaccination summit was by no means a summit, but the valley of non-commitments. Neither a binding exit strategy nor a clear timetable for easing the restrictions on freedom for businesses and citizens are visible.”

Meanwhile, prime ministers of various countries do not have much hope of possible easing from mid-February. “I’m very cautious at the moment,” said Berlin’s Governing Mayor Michael Müller (SPD) on Tuesday. Baden-Württemberg’s Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann (Greens) said in Stuttgart that there could only be openings if the incidence value fell below 50. “If we don’t get near them, it will more likely lead to extensions.”

The incidence value for Germany – i.e. the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants reported within seven days – was 90 on Tuesday morning, as the Robert Koch Institute reported. 6114 new corona infections were registered within one day. Exactly a week ago it was 6412.

Thuringia’s state government meanwhile extended the lockdown rules in force in the Free State on Tuesday by five days until February 19. This has mainly formal reasons, it was said from Erfurt. Because the next federal-state consultations on how to proceed are planned for February 10th, there is not enough time to develop a successor ordinance if the existing regulations should expire on February 14th./jr/DP/fba