BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – Around a week after the start of the corona vaccinations in Germany, criticism of the federal government’s strategy is growing. A member of the National Academy of Sciences Leopoldina accused the grand coalition of serious failures in procuring the vaccine. SPD health politician Karl Lauterbach also sees clear deficits. SPD parliamentary group vice-president Dirk Wiese attacked the health minister sharply: “I am currently appalled by Jens Spahn,” he told t-online. The CDU politician must “finally do his job and get the obvious problems under control immediately”.

The scolded one again rejected the criticism. “It is going exactly as planned,” he told “RTL Aktuell”. 1.3 million doses of vaccine had been delivered to the federal states by the end of the year, by the end of January there would be a total of 4 million – just as he had announced for weeks “with the indication that it would be scarce at the beginning and that we therefore have to prioritize” . Spahn promised that all nursing home residents could be vaccinated in January.

The Robert Koch Institute announced on Saturday that around 188,500 vaccinations against the corona virus have now been reported. This includes residents of nursing homes and medical staff with a very high risk of infection, as well as staff in the care of the elderly. The reports from the federal states are in some cases transmitted to the institute with delay, so that the real numbers could be significantly higher in each case.

The health authorities recently reported 12 690 new corona infections and 336 new deaths within 24 hours. Interpretation of the data is currently difficult, however, because fewer people were tested during the Christmas holidays and around the turn of the year and the authorities also delayed the transmission of data in this regard. The number of new infections reported within seven days per 100,000 inhabitants was 141.2 on Saturday morning.

Lauterbach does not initially expect the corona situation to improve. “We will now have the worst three months of the entire pandemic with high numbers of infections and deaths,” he affirmed in the “Rheinische Post”. But too little Biontech vaccine had been ordered, and too little of the as yet unapproved preparation from the US company Moderna. “It was clear very early on that the Moderna vaccine had a very strong effect and could be used in general practices,” said Lauterbach. The federal government expects this vaccine to be approved on January 6th. The EU had ordered 300 million vaccine doses from Biontech and initially 160 million from Moderna.

The Leopoldina neurologist Frauke Zipp emphasized: “I consider the current situation to be a gross failure of those responsible.” There were offers for more vaccine doses in the summer, and in the late summer from Biontech. “We now have it available,” she told the “world”. The Leopoldina is one of the government’s most important advisors.

EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides defended the EU’s vaccine strategy. “The bottleneck is currently not the number of orders, but the global bottleneck in production capacities,” she told the German press agency. “This also applies to Biontech.” At the same time, Kyriakides promised gradual improvements in care.

Kyriakides assured that the negotiations with Biontech had started early and that the company had helped with 100 million euros in building up the current production capacities. At the same time, contracts were concluded with other manufacturers. “We agreed in the EU that we shouldn’t put everything on one card,” stressed the Commissioner. Otherwise the EU states might have been left without an effective vaccine.

Biontech announced on Friday that it wanted to deliver more corona vaccine to the EU than previously planned. The company is “in advanced discussions as to whether and how we can provide more vaccine doses from Europe for Europe this year,” said company boss Ugur Sahin of the dpa.

FDP parliamentary group vice Michael Theurer attacked Health Minister Spahn because of the scarce vaccine. At the latest in autumn he should have reacted to the rapid developments at Biontech, he told the “Handelsblatt”. “But he did not correct the wrong decision of the federal government and failed.”

The left parliamentary group calls for a government statement from the Minister of Health in the Bundestag. “It must be worked out why the vaccine is too scarce and where it was sloppy,” said the parliamentary group manager Jan Korte of the German press agency.

On Tuesday, Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) wants to discuss the situation with the state prime ministers. It should also be decided whether the current lockdown will continue after January 10th. From the point of view of economic experts and politicians, there is a lot to be said for it. Spahn spoke out in favor of keeping daycare centers and schools closed. “It is easier for everyone to have the schools closed for a week longer than to open them and then have to face debates again sometime in a few weeks.”

The German Association of Cities also expects the lockdown to be extended. Managing Director Helmut Dedy spoke out on Deutschlandfunk in favor of extending the school holidays. Face-to-face lessons are only possible again when the infection rate has been contained. One must also think about whether curricula need to be changed. If you want to reduce contacts, a lot speaks in favor of a further lockdown at the daycare centers./tam/DP/zb