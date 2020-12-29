(Dow Jones record updated in 3rd paragraph)

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) – New record high for the German leading index: the Dax (DAX 30) made the last jump over the previous record of February on the Monday after Christmas thanks to the Brexit deal and the US economic stimulus package. In addition, the German leading index has long been supported by the vaccine issue and the corona aid packages from governments and central banks. The Dax record now stands at 13,818.65 points.

The corona crisis, which pushed the leading German index down to a low of 8255 points in March, seems to have been overcome, at least on the stock exchange. Continued high corona numbers and lockdowns or not, investors are counting on a strong economic upswing and let the Dax rise above the 13,800 point mark for the first time at the beginning of the week. Most recently, the leading index was up 1.54 percent at 13,796.22 points. The MDAX and SDAX also continued their record run in the second series of exchanges. They had recently reached new heights.

In an international comparison, however, the Dax still has some catching up to do. The Dow Jones Industrial (Dow Jones 30 Industrial) has been ahead in the race for a record for weeks, the corona crash was ironed out by the US leading index back in November. And the record hunt on Wall Street continued on Monday: shortly after the start of trading, the Dow rose to a new high of 30,525.56 points.

In February, the corona pandemic quickly turned the party mood on the stock exchange into panic: From the 13,795 points achieved in the Dax at that time, it had fallen by 40 percent within weeks. Only massive cash injections from central banks and governments for the economy, which was starving under lockdowns, brought about the turning point. With the end of most of the restrictions in summer, the economy picked up again in many places. The main driving force is the recovery in China, the country where the corona virus first appeared.

Deutsche Bank analysts see reason to be happy. The vaccine news of the past few weeks was an unprecedented victory for science. Foreign exchange strategists Robin Winkler and George Saravelos recently said that this will lead to a much faster normalization of daily life than was assumed not so long ago. They now assume that the particularly endangered portion of the population in industrialized countries can be immunized by spring and the entire population by mid-2021.

Until people’s everyday lives and economic life have normalized, investors will continue to rely on the help of politics. That the incumbent US President Donald Trump Now that the corona stimulus package of around 900 billion US dollars (around 740 billion euros), decided by Congress with a bipartisan majority, has finally come into effect, it was well received on the financial markets at the start of the last trading week of the year. This also applies to the Brexit trade pact between Great Britain and the EU, which was fixed shortly before the end.

But there are also cautionary voices. Even in the Christmas week, the situation in Germany did not relax, say the experts at Commerzbank. The decrease in reported new infections is solely due to the reduced scope of testing. The number of corona patients receiving intensive medical treatment in German hospitals has continued to increase and an emerging vaccine shortage could delay a return to normalcy.

In addition, chart experts urge caution in view of the only narrow jump of the Dax above its old record high. Usually, a rise to a new high clears the way for further gains. Currently, however, it could also be a so-called “false signal”, especially since trading volumes between the holidays are low, said a stock exchange trader. Sustainable outbreaks to the top were often accompanied by high sales – a sign that many investors are getting on board. How sustainable the current development is should therefore only really become apparent in the new year./mis/ajx/tih/stk/tav/fba