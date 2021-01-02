(New: More details)

FRANKFURT / LUXEMBURG (dpa-AFX) – The digital currency Bitcoin continues its record hunt in the new year. On Saturday evening, the Bitcoin rate on the Luxembourg trading platform Bitstamp rose to $ 33,099. Bitcoin could not quite maintain the level, but was only just below it at $ 32,750. As a result, Bitcoin rose in price by almost $ 4,000 or 13 percent in the first two days of the year. On other trading venues, of which there are numerous, the record levels can deviate as there is no central Bitcoin trading.

Bitcoin’s recent soaring is breathtaking. Started at around $ 8,000 at the beginning of 2020, the rate initially fell to less than $ 4,000 during the first Corona wave in spring. Then began a slow increase that accelerated sharply in the fall. Since the end of September, the price has climbed by around $ 22,000 or a little more than 200 percent.

Bitcoin is the oldest and by far the best-known digital currency. Experts had recently estimated the market capitalization to be around $ 550 billion. There is no suitable reason for the rise in Bitcoin to the current record high shortly after the turn of the year. For the latest soaring, however, the market repeatedly states that the digital currency has recently moved more into the focus of large financial investors and is in greater demand.

In particular, the announcement by the payment service PayPal that it would allow its customers to pay with Bitcoins resulted in an enormous surge in demand. Interest in digital currencies is also being increased by the corona pandemic and the associated sharp rise in national debt. For this reason, some investors fear rising inflation in the medium to long term, which they want to hedge against with alternative investments.

However, experts also warn of the extreme price fluctuations in Bitcoin. Three years ago, the rate of the digital currency collapsed by around 70 percent in a short time. However, there is currently hardly any sign of this skepticism. On Saturday alone, Bitcoin jumped four thousand marks, whereby, according to expert Tilo Emden, the 30,000 mark was primarily responsible for the rapid rise in prices

“Mastering the mental mark of $ 30,000 should have additionally fueled the rally,” he wrote in a short study on Saturday evening. “Rising price levels are attracting private investors who have waited behind the sidelines for a long time and flirted with engagements. Market participants waste no thought on the risks and side effects of the highly volatile asset class. Because the bull market feeds itself almost entirely by itself.” Investors are in a rush of heights and are longing for new records.

“Especially at the beginning of the new year, investors are trying to prepare strategically for the year 2021. In view of the coronavirus pandemic, which is still rampant on both sides of the Atlantic, investors are looking for investment ports that are supposed to promise stability,” said Emden. This obviously also includes Bitcoin. “For the majority of investors, the crypto thaler remains the answer to the ultra-loose monetary policy of the world’s most important central banks. The dollar risks are increasing worldwide – the flight to alternative asset classes could accelerate again in the new year.” / Zb / DP / zb