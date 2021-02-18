(Text continuously updated after the vote in the evening)

ROM (dpa-AFX) – Italy’s new Prime Minister Mario Draghi is going into his first term at the head of a unified cabinet with a strong tailwind from two votes of confidence. With the approval of the House of Representatives, the larger of two chambers of parliament, the former President of the European Central Bank (ECB) took the last formal hurdle on Thursday evening. There 535 politicians spoke out in favor of Draghi’s cabinet. There were 56 votes against and 5 abstentions, as the chamber announced. This ends a political crisis that Italy had blocked for weeks in the middle of the corona pandemic.

In the smaller Senate, the 73-year-old Draghi had already secured a clear majority on Wednesday: He received 262 yes-votes, 40 senators voted against his new government. Almost all parties are represented in the cabinet from right to left. Only the right-wing extremist Fratelli d’Italia (Brothers of Italy) have announced a sharp opposition and voted no.

Draghi’s new alliance is the third government in the current legislature. The next regular parliamentary elections in the country with 60 million inhabitants are planned for 2023. In other words, the longstanding monetary watchdog does not have much time to implement the demanding reform projects he is aiming for. The fight against the Corona crisis is likely to be the focus of the next few months, especially since the virus variants are spreading quickly in Italy. In addition, economic power in the Mediterranean country collapsed more in 2020 than in Germany, for example.

Despite the successful vote, there were warning signs for Draghi: In the co-governing five-star movement, the votes intensified fermenting contradictions. The top announced the expulsion of 15 politicians from the Senate parliamentary group. They denied Draghi approval in the Senate on Wednesday.

The transitional leader of the populist movement, Vito Crimi, asked the parliamentary group leaders to throw the dissenters out of the parliamentary group. Before the vote, the majority of the movement agreed in an online vote to support Draghi. The dissenters complained that the team and program of the 73-year-old ex-ECB boss did not match the roots of the anti-elitist movement.

According to media reports, the expulsion from the parliamentary group could also mean expulsion from the party. Some of those affected wanted to defend themselves. They were examining legal action, it said. In the larger Chamber of Deputies, 16 star politicians voted no on Thursday, according to the Ansa news agency.

The Five Star Movement is the strongest force in the Italian Parliament. In 2018 she received more than 30 percent of the vote in the elections. She has four ministers in Draghi’s cabinet, including Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio.

Many top politicians from Draghi’s party alliance praised the new politician for the government program presented on Wednesday. Positive reactions came from the Social Democrats (PD) as well as from the conservative Forza Italia Silvio Berlusconis and the right-wing Lega under Matteo Salvini. The head of the splinter party Italia Viva, also represented in the cabinet, Matteo Renzi, judged Draghi: “We now have the most respected Italian in the world in the Palazzo Chigi.”

The party leader of the Fratelli d’Italia, Giorgia Meloni, attacked Draghi sharply: “No other European state is governed by a prime minister who neither directly nor indirectly has a mandate in the course of political elections,” wrote Meloni in a letter. She expressed herself in a similar way in the several hours of debate in the Chamber of Deputies before the vote of confidence. The two votes in the chambers are prescribed in the Italian constitution after the government is sworn in.

In January, Giuseppe Conte’s old center-left alliance broke with the resignation of the small party Italia Viva. Conte resigned a little later. Head of state Sergio Mattarella subsequently gave Draghi a mandate to form a cabinet. He swore in the new government last Saturday./jon/DP/he