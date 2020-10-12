BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the health authorities in Germany reported 2467 new corona infections on Monday morning within one day. The previous day the value was 3483 after 4721 new infections were reported on Saturday morning. Experience has shown that the numbers recorded on Sundays and Mondays are usually lower, also because not all health authorities pass on data to the RKI on the weekend. Last Monday, 1,382 new corona infections were reported within one day.

According to the RKI, at least 325,331 people in Germany have been proven to have been infected with the Sars-CoV-2 virus since the beginning of the Corona crisis (data as of October 12, 00:00). The number of deaths in connection with a corona infection was therefore 9621. That was six more than the previous day. According to estimates by the RKI, there are 276,900 recovered.

According to RKI estimates in Germany, according to the management report on Sunday, the number of reproductions, or R value for short, was 1.40 (previous day: 1.42). This means that an infected person infects 1.4 other people on average. The R-value depicts the infection rate about one and a half weeks beforehand.

In addition, the RKI gives a so-called seven-day R in its current situation report. The value relates to a longer period and is therefore less subject to daily fluctuations. According to RKI estimates, this value was 1.37 (previous day: 1.43) according to information on Sunday. It shows the infection process from 8 to 16 days ago./rbo/DP/stk